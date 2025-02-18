Paul Nixon Appointed Head Coach of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons for 2025 CPL Season

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have announced the appointment of Paul Nixon as their new head coach for the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Nixon, a former England wicketkeeper, brings a wealth of coaching experience to the franchise, having previously led the Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.

The 54-year-old coach replaces West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who served as head coach during the Falcons’ inaugural season last year.

Franchise owner Kris Persaud and general manager Jeff Miller expressed their excitement about Nixon’s appointment while also recognizing Chanderpaul’s contributions to the team’s development.

“We want to welcome Paul to the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as we prepare for the 2025 Republic Bank CPL,” Persaud and Miller said in a joint statement. “He is an outstanding head coach with an excellent track record. We believe he will have a major impact and will bring his energy and enthusiasm to the Falcons family as we look to improve on last year’s performance. We also want to sincerely thank Shiv, an outstanding legend of West Indies cricket, for the work he did with the franchise.”

Nixon, known for his passionate approach and strategic acumen, expressed his excitement about taking on the role and guiding the Falcons in what promises to be another highly competitive CPL season.

“It is a great honour to accept the invitation to serve as Head Coach for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this year,” Nixon said. “I extend my sincere gratitude to Jeff and Kris for their belief in my abilities.”

Having previously tasted CPL success with the Jamaica Tallawahs, Nixon understands the unique atmosphere and challenges of the competition and is eager to help the Falcons build on their debut season.

“The Caribbean Premier League is a wonderful competition that has significantly benefited West Indian cricket,” he added. “The CPL’s vibrant atmosphere, star-studded lineups, and high-quality entertainment have captivated audiences and sparked a renewed enthusiasm for the sport. Having achieved success with Jamaica previously, I eagerly anticipate a successful 2025 campaign, supported by great players and a first-class support staff.”

With Nixon now at the helm, the Falcons will be aiming to make a strong statement in the upcoming CPL season. His experience, leadership, and proven track record in franchise cricket could be the key to unlocking greater success for the Antigua and Barbuda-based outfit.

As the CPL player draft approaches, the focus will now shift to squad-building and preparation, with Nixon expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s strategy and recruitment.

With his appointment, the Falcons have signaled their ambition, and fans will be eager to see how the team performs under his guidance when the CPL 2025 season gets underway.

