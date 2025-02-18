(Over 1,000 grams of ganja found in Mazaruni Prison)

Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM
Feb 18, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday found 1,048 grams of marijuana, along with other prohibited items during a police raid at the Mazaruni Prison.
According to a press statement the raid was conducted from 06:00h and 09:15h in the Sibley Hall section of the prison. Police reported that 15 officers conducted the raid, when they found, 15 plastic bags containing 1048.1 grams of suspected cannabis, 40 improvised weapons, 29 lighters, four scissors, two pocket knives and two cellular phones.
