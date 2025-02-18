Only deportees of Guyanese origin should return

Dear editor,

I quote the headline of an article that appeared in KN (15/2/25) “Guyana put on Donald Trump’s list to accept African and Asian deportees”. The article went on to report that President Ali said, “there is nothing specific at this moment”.

I believe that all the deportees of Guyanese origin should be welcomed home. They will by now have most certainly realized that what Malcolm X said was true: “I don’t see any American dream; I see an American nightmare”. The racism is naked, that is, Guyanese migrants to the USA, legal or illegal, are not regarded in the same way as Ukrainians, migrants of other European origin and white South Africans.

At the same time, OVP registers its absolute and unapologetic opposition to deportees from other countries being dumped by the Trump administration in Guyana. Unfortunately, Guyana does not possess the infrastructure, healthcare facilities and institutional capacity to address the basic needs of its own citizens, and on top of that an influx of Guyanese deportees. Guyana is not the Empire’s dumping ground. The people they wish to send here are undocumented – we know nothing about them. Why would Guyana want to take them when they have their own countries to return to. If President Ali and his administration are true patriots and nationalists, they should stand up and put Guyana first, in the same way Trump is putting the US Empire first in his retooling.

Sincerely

Gerald A. Perreira

Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP)

