National Table Tennis duo Shemar Britton, Chelsea Edghill to represent Guyana at prestigious Panam Table Tennis Cup

Kaieteur Sports- National women’s Table Tennis champion Chelsea Edghill OLY and Guyana’s ace star table tennis player Shemar Britton are set to represent Guyana at the Prestigious 2025 Pan American Table Tennis Cup, the ITTF Continental Cup for the Americas.

Powered by J.P Morgan, the competition gets into action on Tuesday 18th Feb 2025 at the 888 Table Tennis Center in Burlingame, a suburb of San Francisco USA and runs until the 23rd.

The event will have $20,000 in prize money, the players will earn ITTF ranking points, and those that reach the semifinals (in Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles) will be awarded entry into the ITTF Singles World Cup.

The electrifying tournament is one of the most prestigious events in table tennis, uniting the top players from North, Central, South America and the Caribbean to compete for glory, critical world ranking points, and a coveted spot in the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macau, China.

The tournament will feature an elite lineup of athletes, including U.S. Olympians Kanak Jha, Lily Zhang, and Amy Wang, Brazilian Olympians Bruna Takahashi, Ecuadorian Olympians Alberto Mino, Canadian Olympians Edward Ly, as well as other top 30-ranked global stars.

Britton and Edghill are using these championships to commence their international quest as they look to gain valuable world ranking points to set them up for later success as they commence building towards a new Olympic quadrennial.

Britton world who has held a world ranking of 245 is currently ranked 479, is a multi-times Caribbean medalist at the junior and senior level and who has been recently showing his pedigree in defeating top tiered players at the panam level will be drawn with players IGNEAULT Laurent CAN,

TSAO Darryl USA,

BERNARD Jameson HAI,

BOTHA Bosman USA,

KALICHARAN Winston CAN,

LI Jonathan CAN,

WANG Zexuan CAN,

EBANKS Jayden JAM,

JOHNSON Azizi JAM,

LEWIS Rohan JAM, MCPHERSON Emani JAM,

MITCHELL Odingo JAM,

PHILLIPS Mark JAM,

WATSON Kane JAM,

GALLARDO Diego MEX,

JIA Jaden USA,

SHODHAN Shashin USA,

ZHANG Xiangjing USA,

IIZUKA Leonardo BRA,

TEODORO Guilherme BRA,

AGUIRRE Marcelo PAR,

NARESH Sid USA,

GOMEZ Gustavo CHI,

LIANG Jishan USA,

CARRILLO Sergio GUA,

MORALES Ian GUA BRITTON.

While Edghill who has held a world ranking of 265 and currently ranked 444, has done her preparation work training with the Cuba national team in Havana will be competing against the likes of

XU Isabella-USA,

CHEN Hildy-USA,

DONG Natalie-USA,

YEOH Irene-USA,

REYES LAI Jessica-USA,

CUX Jenny –Guatemala,

CORDERO Lucia –Guatemala,

ZENG Zhiying- Chile

– in the preliminary round where she will gearing to assess where she currently is after receiving a clean bill of health after suffering several niggling injuries which has plagued her training and performance in 2023- 2024.

Edghill arrived in San Franciso on the 15 Feb 2025, while Britton arrived on the 16th Feb 2025.

