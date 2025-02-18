Missing 12-yr-old girl rescued from Berbice man’s home

-says she was raped, asked to care for his baby

Kaieteur News- A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing for several weeks was on Friday last found by the police in the home of a man in New Amsterdam Berbice, where she was allegedly taken back in January when she disappeared from her school.

The child also alleged that she was raped by the man and was asked to take care of his one-year-old baby. She was found by officers from Central Police Station in New Amsterdam on Friday. She was allegedly taken away in her school uniform. The suspect, a man believed to be over 25 years old, is currently in police custody.

During a Facebook live with Activist, Simona Broomes, the child shared her harrowing story. Her mother also joined the live, expressing her distress of having her daughter missing for weeks. “We found her safe. She was at New Amsterdam, Berbice, Corentyne. The police call me that I must come up there for her. Public-spirited persons up there reached out to the police where the child was, and the police went there and did their job,” the mother said on the live.

The mother revealed that that the police found her daughter in a house with a one-year-old baby. She also stated that the owner of the house was arrested. “The person for the house was arrested, and he is in custody,” she confirmed. The 12- year-old recounted how she first communicated with the man through social media, eventually agreeing to meet him at a bridge near her school. “I left to go to school when I meet the school yard the children them went at the back for assembly after, I end up left the school gate and went to buy something and then I walked out to Tucville bridge and he came to pick me up with a motorbike,” she explained.

When Broomes asked how she met the man, she stated that she met him on Tiktok and would communicate with him through her aunt’s phone. “We start talking and stuff and then he send his number and I add him on WhatsApp and we start talking,” the 12-year-old said. However, while they were communicating he allegedly instructed her to meet him when she arrived at school. “He said when I go to school when I get drop off he said come off at Tucville bridge and meet him, but when I go out he was not there yet but then after he then show up,” she recalled.

Upon arriving at his home in New Amsterdam, the girl was taken by surprise when she saw a baby. “When we get there I didn’t know he had a son but is when I see his son he end up tell me that he get a son saying he and child mother fall out and he take way he son from his mother because he mother does beat he son,” she said.

During the live Broomes asked the girl if he had intercourse with the man to which she responded in the affirmative. “We had sex three times,” the emotional girl admitted. She added that the man would only take her out the house in the evenings and would introduce her to his friends as his girlfriend. She also noted that he would buy clothes for her.

Recalling the moment when police found her, she said, “When the police come, I start cry. Them end up ask me my name and age, then they showed me the news and asked if that’s me and I tell them yes and they carry me down to the police station with the child.” The girl’s mother was subsequently contacted by police and later retrieved her daughter. As the young girl spoke out about her experience, Broomes, a former government member and leader of the new political party-Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity encouraged parents to keep a close watch on their children and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

