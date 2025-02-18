(Mashramani Basketball tournament ongoing in Berbice)

Latest update February 18th, 2025 11:01 AM
Feb 18, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Basketball teams from across Berbice are currently participating in the ongoing Mashramani Basketball tournament in the ancient County.
Some six teams from both East and West Berbice are competing in the competition which commenced on the 8 February 2025 at the New Amsterdam basketball court.
The teams participating are New Amsterdam Warriors A, New Amsterdam Warriors B, Outsider, Hopetown, Ithaca and Upper Corentyne Kings.
Results of some matches played so far see Outsiders defeating NA Warriors B 50-39. They led 17-14, 27-17, 38-25 in the different segments before closing out the game. Charles Williams top scoring for the winners with 18 points.
In another game, Hopetown squeezed past Upper Corentyne Kings 46-42 in a keenly contested game. Hope town took the lead 11-7 but fell back 13-14 at the end of the first half. The game was then locked 20-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Hopetown then outhustled Upper Corentyne in the final quarter by scoring 26 points to 22 to seal the win. Garfield Benjamin led the scoring for the winners with 16 points.
In another contest Ithaca gained a walk over against Outsides after the latter forfeited the game. Ithaca was leading 16-9 at the time of the stoppage.
In one of the most competitive games of the competition so far, New Amsterdam Warriors A fought back to defeat Hopetown 67-52. With Hopetown hitting the baskets early the led 18-15 after the first quarter. They extended the lead at half time to lead 28-22.
NA Warriors A begin to show fight in the second half and by the end of the third quarter they were leading 42-38. The Warriors were in a destructive mood in the final segment pouring in 25 points to Hopetown 14 for an easy win in the end.
Malcolm Mickle led the way with 16 points. The competition is continuing. (Samuel Whyte)
