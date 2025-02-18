Manager fined for DUI, placed on bail for discharging loaded gun

Kaieteur News- A 42-year-old manager of Hart’s Suit, was on Monday fined $200,000 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and placed on $60,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed.

Gladwyn Tracey, who resides at Lot 67 First Avenue, Bartica appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him.

During the court proceedings, Tracey pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated he discharged a loaded firearm within 100 yards in a public way. As such, the magistrate placed him on $60,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on March 13, 2025 for continuation.

In addition, Tracey pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was fined $200,000.

