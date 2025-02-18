Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM
Feb 18, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 42-year-old manager of Hart’s Suit, was on Monday fined $200,000 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and placed on $60,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed.
Gladwyn Tracey, who resides at Lot 67 First Avenue, Bartica appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him.
During the court proceedings, Tracey pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated he discharged a loaded firearm within 100 yards in a public way. As such, the magistrate placed him on $60,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on March 13, 2025 for continuation.
In addition, Tracey pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was fined $200,000.
(Manager fined for DUI, placed on bail for discharging loaded gun)
Feb 17, 20252025 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three...
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mashramani, heralded as Guyana’s grand national celebration, is often presented as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]