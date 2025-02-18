“In Hindsight, there was no Foresight”

Dear Editor,

In the course of history, words written, spoken and sung have always held immeasurable power. They shape our thoughts, influence our emotions, motivates, encourage and in some instances determine the trajectory of our actions. The words we choose to speak can either, elevate or diminish, unify or divide, heal or wound.

In a society like ours, where diversity is a hallmark of our national identity, the responsibility of our leaders, particularly political leaders, are of paramount importance. It is their duty as responsible leaders to guide the nation, not just by policy, but by the language they use given its potent potential. Their words can either fortify the ties that bind us together or unravel the progress we have made as a people whose history was shaped by slavery, indentureship and engineered ethnic tension and division.

Guyana stands at a critical juncture in its history. We are witnessing a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. Our economy, once categorized among the Highly Indebted Poor Countries’ (HIPC) of this hemisphere, is now miles evolved from that station of perpetual struggle and recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, earning praise from renowned institutions and analysts, particularly due to the magnitude of our newly found oil resources.

The pace at which our infrastructure is evolving; home and other empowerment assets ownership is becoming a reality among all groups of citizens; and entrepreneurship and wider socio-economic expansions are happening; is equally remarkable, and for the first time in our history, the promise of a brighter future for all Guyanese seems both palpable and tangible.

In this moment of national evolution, the aspirations laid out in our national motto ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ are more attainable, more real, than ever before. Our potential as a nation; not only as an economic powerhouse, but also as the emerging regional food and energy security hub; lies within our grasp. We are on the precipice of realizing the collective dream of our ancestors and foreparents, where the sacrifices they have made and our contributions now; the fruits of our collective labour, can benefit every citizen, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, geographical location or political affiliation.

However, to unlock this potential, we must collectively recognize that the path to success is fragile. It requires vigilance, unity, and, most importantly, responsible leadership. Leadership that transcends party lines, leadership that places the welfare of the nation above personal, group, or tribalistic interests, and leadership that recognizes the tremendous power of words and their potential to shape the society we wish to build for our children and their offspring.

It is in this context that I address the recent actions of some of our political leaders, particularly Dr. David Hinds, whose words have caused significant stir and concern among the people of this country. As one of our country’s most recognized academics and political figures, and the new leader of the party of the late, legendary and world-renowned scholar, Dr. Walter Rodney, Dr. Hinds holds a position of influence. However, it is my firm belief that his recent rhetoric, which has been widely regarded as callous, divisive, offensive, irresponsible and outright disrespectful; runs contrary to the values we must uphold as a people. The deliberate and feral use of language that can perpetuate ethnic division and social strife irrespective of the message he believes he was seeking to communicate, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

I condemn them unequivocally!

Guyana’s history is one marked by slavery, indentureship, and engineered ethnic tensions. For much of our past, our society was divided along ethnic and racial lines, perpetuating a cycle of inequality and discord. Yet, today, we stand in a far better place as a nation that, despite our historical challenges, we have made tremendous strides as a people towards unity and coexistence. We have moved beyond the divisive barriers of the past, and our people regardless of ethnicity, culture, religion or creed can now coexist and work together toward a common goal.

This progress is not a mere accident; it is the result of years of sacrifice, dialogue, and conscious efforts to heal the wounds of our past. Hence the declaration, to us the Amerindians are important to us the Chinese are important, to us the Portuguese are important, to us the Europeans are important, to us the mixed races are important, to us the Africans are important, to us Indians are important, in short, all Guyanese are important and valued members of our community.” LFS Burnham, still holds true and must remain indefatigably central to our national ethos.

It is in this environment of healing and growth that we must continue to foster peace and inclusivity. No group or organization in this country is beholden to another. No group is superior or subservient to another. No leader has a divine or other right of ownership and control over any ethnic collective. Every citizen, regardless of their ethnic background, has the inalienable right to choose their path freely and without fear of reprisal from any among us.

If we, as a nation, are to succeed, we must embrace and hold sacrosanct, the diversity of our people, respect their right to freedom of association and reject any form of rhetoric that seeks to divide or harm us.

It is not only the words themselves that are dangerous; it is the underlying message they convey. When a leader, especially one who claims to represent a specific ethnic group, uses language that is exclusionary, intolerant, or dismissive of others, it undermines the very foundation of our democracy. A nation built on the principles of freedom, equality, and mutual respect cannot afford to have its leaders stoke the flames of division. Such rhetoric is not only counterproductive to the aspirations of our motto and efforts to unite our people. It is dangerous, as it can erode the trust and unity that we have worked so hard to cultivate.

As an opposition Member of Parliament, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to not only hold the government of the day to account, but also other leaders of influence in our society, as I strive to lead by example. I have always believed that my role as a public servant is to serve the people of Guyana, all the people of Guyana without distinction, because all are involved and all are consumed in this noble task of nation building, and in the humility and humanity of my service, I see only people, not their ethnicity.

It is with this same spirit that I call upon all my colleagues, across party lines, to understand the weight of their words and the responsibility they bear as leaders of our beautiful, diverse, and emerging country.

In this critical moment, we must all remember that words can either unite or divide. We must strive to use our voices to inspire peace, for unity and progress, and for a brighter future of our children. As fellow Guyanese, we are at the threshold of achieving greatness, but to reach that potential, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to each other and to the values that define us. It is only by embracing strength in our diversity and fostering a spirit of inclusivity that we can truly achieve the national aspirations of One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

Let us choose our words wisely, for in doing so, we shape not only the present but the future of our beloved Guyana. Our nation’s destiny is in our hands, and it is our duty, our moral responsibility to ensure that we pave a path that is inclusive, respectful, and united. Now, more than ever, we must stand together in demanding unity, equality and equity for a forward, progressive destiny that offers opportunities for every Guyanese to experience prosperity at this juncture in our history.

Yours respectfully,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira.MP

