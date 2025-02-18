Guyanese soldiers ambushed, shot by Venezuelan gang

…six injured, two critical in Eteringbang shootout

Kaieteur News- Several soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force were shot and injured when members of Venezuelan notorious Sindicato gang opened fire on them Monday afternoon in the Eteringbang, Cuyuni, Region Seven area.

The Sindicato has been allowed to roam freely in Guyana’s hinterland and from time to time its members have harrassed, robbed and killed Guyanese.

Their attack on the soldiers comes amid continued threats from Venezuela over its spurious claim to this country’s Essequibo region. The shooting also happened on the day when Guyana celebrated the 59th Anniversary of the Geneva Agreement of 1966, which provides the framework for the resolution of the controversy that arose out of Venezuela’s unilateral attempt to nullify the legality of the Arbitral Award of 1899, which definitively established the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

Shot in the head

The Guyana Police Force in a statement listed the injured as: Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right of his head; Sergeant, Kevon Davis who was shot in the right foot and ankle; Corporal, Andrew Fraser, who sustained gunshot wounds in the left of his abdomen and shoulder; Corporal, Kevin Henry, who was shot in the left arm and shoulder; Lance Corporal, Travis Yorrick, who was injured in the right thigh; and Private Ezron Samuel, who was shot in the right his abdomen. Despite their injuries, all of the soldiers were reported to be conscious and stable, police said in a statement. Medical treatment was administered by GDF medic L/Cpl Melville at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.

Police said the shooting occurred about 15:45hrs, involving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and suspected armed individuals believed to be associated with Sindicatos.

The incident took place near Black Water Mouth in the Cuyuni River, while a GDF boat was en route from the Eteringbang GDF main base to the Makapa GDF Observation Post to deliver supplies. The GDF team was using a thirty-foot canoe powered by a 185-horsepower Yamaha engine. During the journey, the GDF boat was intercepted by two wooden boats carrying heavily armed, masked men. The assailants circled the GDF boat and opened fire, prompting the GDF ranks to return fire. The exchange resulted in the attackers retreating, but not before multiple GDF members sustained gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, in a statement last night the GDF said that on Monday a resupply patrol en route from Eteringbang to Makapa came under fire from a group of armed men positioned on the Venezuelan bank of the Cuyuni River.

The patrol immediately responded to the attack and engaged the assailants with return fire. “During the exchange, several members of the patrol sustained gunshot injuries. Immediate efforts are underway to ensure their safe extraction and medical treatment,” the statement read.

“The GDF has been mobilised to reinforce its presence in the area, ensuring the security of its personnel and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Guyana,” the statement continued. The GDF said that it remains committed to protecting its borders and will take all necessary measures to address any threats to national security.

“The GDF is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

At this time, the safety and well-being of our troops remain our highest priority,” the statement concluded.

Sindicatos

This newspaper has frequently reported on how members of the Sindicato gang have harrassed miners and residents of Eteringbang Community located in the Upper Cuyuni-Mazaruni District, Region Seven. Back in 2023 residents during interviews with this newspaper pleaded for the Government’s intervention and possible solution to the “abuse” and “outright robberies” they are facing at the hands of the Venezuelan National Guard and the notorious sindicato gang.

Residents had detailed that there are four checkpoints between Akarabis and Eteringbang (one National Guard and three Sindicatos). The residents explained that at all four checkpoints, they have to stop and allow the armed guards and Sindicatos to check their boats, and added to that, depending on what they are transporting they are also required to pay, about $2000 per drum of fuel at all four checkpoints. They added that they also have to pay when transporting food and other supplies.

“There have been many instances where we are robbed by these people or have part of our stock seized by them. There is great risk if we choose to not stop since gunshots would come our way,” they added.

It was further stated that as a result of the extended period of exploitations, many persons moved out of the area, while those who remain are finding it difficult to keep their businesses afloat. “The neglect and closure of the Eteringbang Airstrip has compounded the situation since we are forced to use the river exclusively and face these criminals even more,” they said.

(Guyanese soldiers ambushed, shot by Venezuelan gang)