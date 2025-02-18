(Guyana U17s close out unbeaten group stage campaign in historic Concacaf qualifiers run)

Latest update February 18th, 2025 11:01 AM
Feb 18, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-Guyana’s Under-17 Men’s National Team wrapped up its Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers campaign on Wednesday night with a hard-fought 1-1 draw, closing the group stage with an unbeaten record of three draws and one victory. Placed in a challenging group featuring top-ranked teams like Costa Rica (#6 FIFA U-17) and Trinidad & Tobago (#13 FIFA U-17), Guyana—ranked #21—proved its strength by remaining undefeated against these formidable opponents.
This historic run marks one of the most impressive performances by a Guyanese U-17 team on the international stage. From the opening match to the final whistle, the team displayed resilience, tactical discipline, and a competitive edge that underscored their growing presence in regional football.
The team’s success is strongly linked to the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) partnership with Spanish club Racing Madrid, which brought in a new head coach Marco Bonofiglio and technical staff to strengthen preparations for this critical tournament.
Commenting on the team’s performance, Coach Bonofiglio noted, “I’m incredibly proud of these boys and what they’ve accomplished. Going undefeated in a tournament of this magnitude and making history for Guyana is no small feat.”
He added, “They showed heart, resilience, and belief in each other every step of the way. While we fell just short of advancing, this journey has set a new standard for Guyanese football. This is only the beginning.”
While Guyana did not advance to the next phase, the squad’s performance stands as a testament to the nation’s footballing growth.
“Congratulations to our Junior Jaguars! A heartfelt tribute to our outstanding coaching staff, led by Coach Marco, and the dedicated parents who worked tirelessly behind the scenes throughout this historic campaign,” the Federation President Wayne Forde noted.
He added, “We extend a special thank you to our partners at Racing Madrid, particularly President Steve Nijjar, for assembling such an exceptional international and domestic coaching staff and technical team who patiently guided our dedicated domestic coaching staff every step away.”
He further stated, “I would also like to express my gratitude to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his unwavering support throughout this journey. These young men have put in tremendous effort over the past months and have truly shown us what is possible through hard work and determination.”
This campaign has not only set a new benchmark for the U-17 programme but also reinforced the Junior Jaguars’ ability to compete with some of the best in the region.
Moreover, the GFF remains committed to fostering similar collaborations to further develop the nation’s football and ensure continued progress on the international stage.
