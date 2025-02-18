Guyana holds Venezuela responsible for shooting of soldiers

— Minister Todd tells Venezuelan Ambassador

Kaieteur News- Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, on Tuesday summoned the Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana over the shooting of six Guyanese Soldiers in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The soldiers were on patrol duties when masked gun men suspected to be sindicatos ambushed them between Eteringbang and Makapa. at around 15:45hrs. on Monday. The Guyana Defence Defence Force (GDF) ranks returned fire and ended up in a shoot-out during which six of them were shot. New details have since emerged that the gunmen did not escape unhurt. Several of them were shot too.

Guyana’s Home Affairs Minister Hugh Todd has since summoned Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana Carlos Perez to condemn and demand redress for yesterday’s armed attack.

He reportedly told the Perez that Guyana is outraged and holds Venezuela Responsible.

See full statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs below:

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this morning urgently summoned His Excellency Carlos Perez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Guyana to condemn and demand redress for yesterday’s armed attack on a Guyana Defense Force (GDF) supply vessel navigating in Guyanese waters between Eteringbang and Makapa.

The attack, by a group of heavily armed men firing on the GDF vessel from Venezuelan territory, injured six GDF troops, all with gunshot wounds. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but some of the wounded had to be evacuated for medical treatment.

While an investigation is in progress, preliminary indications are that the perpetrators are members of Venezuelan criminal gangs who operate with impunity on Venezuela’s side of the international border.

The Honourable Minister told Venezuela’s Ambassador that Guyana is outraged by yesterday’s attack, and that it holds Venezuela responsible. He reminded the Ambassador that, under international law, Venezuela is responsible for any harm caused to Guyana or its nationals by persons acting from Venezuelan territory, including private individuals unaffiliated with the Venezuelan Government or Armed Forces.

The Minister insisted that Venezuela comply with its international obligation not to allow its territory to be used to harm a neighbouring State and its duty to eliminate the presence of Venezuelan criminal gangs in the border region, and to prevent any future attacks on Guyana. Noting that Venezuela maintains a significant military presence in the region, despite the absence of a security threat from Guyana, the Minister insisted that Venezuela deploy these assets against the criminal gangs within its territory that constitute a threat to both States.

Minister Todd further expressed his concern about the Ambassador’s failure to denounce yesterday’s incident, and Venezuela’s failure, thus far, to take any action to pursue, apprehend or bring to justice the perpetrators. “Inaction” he warned “is complicity, and Guyana will not hesitate to fully exercise its rights under international law to hold Venezuela accountable.”