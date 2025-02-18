GPL seeking contractor to supply, install and configure networking equipment for gas-to-energy project  

Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM
Feb 18, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc) is seeking a contractor to supply, install and configure specialised networking equipment for the integration of the Gas to Energy Projects onto the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System and the Guyana National Control Center.
Persons who are interested in the project can uplift bid documents from the Procurement Office, Guyana Power and Light Inc 40 Main Street Georgetown, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $5000. Bids that are addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) Ministry of Finance Main and Urquhart Streets Georgetown, will be accepted from February 17 until March 30th, 2025.
There have been talks for some time now to carry out much needed upgrades to the country’s national grid for it to be stable enough to transmit power from the Gas-to Energy project as well as the two power ships Guyana is currently renting.
