Govt. plans series of activities to mark 55th Republic Anniversary in New York

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana has announced that a series of activities will be held in New York to commemorate the country’s 55th Republic Anniversary.

These activities will be undertaken to highlight Guyana’s rich heritage, national development, tourism, natural beauty, and cultural and religious diversity. Accordingly, a senior representative from the Government of Guyana will travel to New York to participate in the series of commemorative activities.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the celebrations will commence at 12:00 am on Sunday, 23 February 2025, at Times Square, 1552 Broadway, where a special visual display honouring our Republic Anniversary will begin airing on four giant screens. The video will be aired three times per hour, 24 hours a day, until 01 March 2025, ensuring that the heart of New York City shines with Guyanese pride. This landmark activity showcases and symbolises the resilience and unity of our people, it appropriately depicts Guyana on one of the world’s most renowned platforms, Times Square.

Also on February 23, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Guyana’s Consul General in New York and H.E. Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations, in collaboration with the Guyana Cultural Association of New York Inc, will host a Republic Anniversary Interfaith Church Service at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 331 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY11225 beginning at 3:00 PM. This gathering will bring together members of the Diaspora, New York State and City officials, and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps in New York. The Interfaith Service will be followed by a Reception and Cultural presentation.

In addition, the Consulate General has also arranged for the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie, New York, to be illuminated with the colours of Guyana’s National Flag from sunset on February 22 to sunset on February 23. The lighting of the Bridge is extremely significant as it serves as an appropriate symbolic gesture which underscores the fact that the Guyanese Diaspora permeates the State of New York and is well represented in areas outside of the five Boroughs of New York City, including upstate New York.

The Consulate General in New York wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the Guyanese community for their continued commitment to national development and cultural preservation. Observing our 55th Republic Anniversary is not only a celebration of our past and present, but also a reaffirmation of our collective vision for a future defined by progress, prosperity, and unity.

(Govt. plans series of activities to mark 55th Republic Anniversary in New York)