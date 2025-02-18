Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GDF’s €$39.5M ocean patrol vessel to arrive next year – Brigadier Omar Khan

Feb 18, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Chief of Defence Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan said the €39.5 million ocean patrol vessel which was procured for the military will arrive in the country next year.

GDF’s €$39.5M ocean patrol vessel to arrive next year – Brigadier Omar Khan

Chief of Defence Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan (GDF’s €$39.5M ocean patrol)

Khan made this disclosure at GDF’s Annual Officer’s Conference which was held last week Thursday. While speaking about GDF’s maritime achievements and their assets in areas of air, land and sea, Brigadier Khan said, “The maritime domain saw the arrival of the 115-ft GDF S. Shahoud, a near coastal patrol vessel and followed by the single most expensive investment in the history of the Guyana Defence Force $39.5 million Euros, the order of an ocean patrol vessel which is scheduled on completion of construction to arrive in 2026.”

As it relates to this vessel, in April 2024, the GDF and OCEA S.A. out of France signed a Letter of Intent for the procurement of an Offshore Patrol Vessel slated to cost €39.5 million, at the Ministry of Finance office.

In a release by the ministry at the time, it was reported that Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh who oversaw the signing of the agreement re-emphasised that Government in its decision making is being guided by the vision of President Irfaan Ali, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, who from the first days of his Presidency said his Government will do all within its power to ensure that the armed forces are adequately equipped to discharge their extremely important functions, including that of safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Senior Minister had noted that this vessel represents the latest installment in the realization of President Ali’s vision and commitment to ensure that the GDF is well equipped and capable of discharging its very important functions.

It was further reported that OCEA S.A. specialises in the design, building and sales of aluminium fast patrol boats and offshore patrol vessels, designed for coastal and offshore surveillance and search and rescue operations and associated integrated logistic support services. The purpose of the LOI is to define the scope, price and payment schedule agreed among the parties, to conclude a contract according to the LOI schedule for the procurement of the model 190 Offshore Patrol Vessel. The price of the vessel includes the cost of the vessel and its equipment, and the integrated logistics support services inclusive of training for a five-year period.

(GDF’s €$39.5M ocean patrol vessel to arrive next year – Brigadier Omar Khan)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

Feb 17, 2025

2025 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three...
Read More
Resilient Talibans survives North East to win first Mashramani Street Football Championship title 

Resilient Talibans survives North East to win...

Feb 17, 2025

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Feb 17, 2025

Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with NSC’s support

Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with...

Feb 17, 2025

Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race

Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle...

Feb 17, 2025

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw,...

Feb 16, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]