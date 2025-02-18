GDF’s €$39.5M ocean patrol vessel to arrive next year – Brigadier Omar Khan

Kaieteur News- Chief of Defence Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan said the €39.5 million ocean patrol vessel which was procured for the military will arrive in the country next year.

Khan made this disclosure at GDF’s Annual Officer’s Conference which was held last week Thursday. While speaking about GDF’s maritime achievements and their assets in areas of air, land and sea, Brigadier Khan said, “The maritime domain saw the arrival of the 115-ft GDF S. Shahoud, a near coastal patrol vessel and followed by the single most expensive investment in the history of the Guyana Defence Force $39.5 million Euros, the order of an ocean patrol vessel which is scheduled on completion of construction to arrive in 2026.”

As it relates to this vessel, in April 2024, the GDF and OCEA S.A. out of France signed a Letter of Intent for the procurement of an Offshore Patrol Vessel slated to cost €39.5 million, at the Ministry of Finance office.

In a release by the ministry at the time, it was reported that Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh who oversaw the signing of the agreement re-emphasised that Government in its decision making is being guided by the vision of President Irfaan Ali, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, who from the first days of his Presidency said his Government will do all within its power to ensure that the armed forces are adequately equipped to discharge their extremely important functions, including that of safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Senior Minister had noted that this vessel represents the latest installment in the realization of President Ali’s vision and commitment to ensure that the GDF is well equipped and capable of discharging its very important functions.

It was further reported that OCEA S.A. specialises in the design, building and sales of aluminium fast patrol boats and offshore patrol vessels, designed for coastal and offshore surveillance and search and rescue operations and associated integrated logistic support services. The purpose of the LOI is to define the scope, price and payment schedule agreed among the parties, to conclude a contract according to the LOI schedule for the procurement of the model 190 Offshore Patrol Vessel. The price of the vessel includes the cost of the vessel and its equipment, and the integrated logistics support services inclusive of training for a five-year period.

