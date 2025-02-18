Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Funeral lock down road fuh de livin’!

Feb 18, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News-Back in de old days, when a funeral pass, traffic used to stop. Not because people like traffic jam, but outta respect fuh de dead. Yuh see a hearse, yuh pull over, yuh bow yuh head, and yuh let de procession pass. Dat was de way tings been. But Sunday gone, de East Coast shut down AFTER de funeral—an’ it wasn’t outta respect. It was a whole next kinda disrespect –  fuh de living.

Dem boys seh when yuh dead, yuh supposed to go in peace, not cause confusion on de road. But wah really went on Sunday evening deserve a full-scale Commission of Inquiry! De East Coast road turn into one big parking lot. Cars, buses, motorbikes—everybody jam up. Some people seh it tek two hours to move 200 feet. People miss flights, miss appointments, some even nearly miss dinner—an’ yuh know Guyanese don’t play when food involve.

Dem boys seh is one ting fuh mourn de dead, but wah really disrespectful is when yuh torment de livin’. How yuh could block off de main road fuh yuh post-funeral party? Who authorize dis? An’ more importantly, why police nah stop it? But at least there was some poetic justice: some of the mourners get snarl in de traffic logjam

Is like some drivers see de confusion an’ decide fuh add dem own brand of lawlessness. Minibus man tun one-lane road into three-lane. Private car people play Formula One through side streets. And de tow-truck? De two-truck was probably home tekkin’ a Sunday nap.

Dis nah must never happen again! Next time yuh planning a big send-off, find a venue, find a large playground. Deh gat plenty fuh host yuh repass, or better yet—find some common sense. People got places to go, tings to do, an’ unlike de dearly departed, dem actually got a schedule to keep.

Dem boys seh yuh cyan respect de dead by punishing de livin’!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Funeral lock down road fuh de livin’!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

Feb 17, 2025

2025 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three...
Read More
Resilient Talibans survives North East to win first Mashramani Street Football Championship title 

Resilient Talibans survives North East to win...

Feb 17, 2025

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Feb 17, 2025

Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with NSC’s support

Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with...

Feb 17, 2025

Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race

Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle...

Feb 17, 2025

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw,...

Feb 16, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]