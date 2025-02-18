Funeral lock down road fuh de livin’!

Kaieteur News-Back in de old days, when a funeral pass, traffic used to stop. Not because people like traffic jam, but outta respect fuh de dead. Yuh see a hearse, yuh pull over, yuh bow yuh head, and yuh let de procession pass. Dat was de way tings been. But Sunday gone, de East Coast shut down AFTER de funeral—an’ it wasn’t outta respect. It was a whole next kinda disrespect – fuh de living.

Dem boys seh when yuh dead, yuh supposed to go in peace, not cause confusion on de road. But wah really went on Sunday evening deserve a full-scale Commission of Inquiry! De East Coast road turn into one big parking lot. Cars, buses, motorbikes—everybody jam up. Some people seh it tek two hours to move 200 feet. People miss flights, miss appointments, some even nearly miss dinner—an’ yuh know Guyanese don’t play when food involve.

Dem boys seh is one ting fuh mourn de dead, but wah really disrespectful is when yuh torment de livin’. How yuh could block off de main road fuh yuh post-funeral party? Who authorize dis? An’ more importantly, why police nah stop it? But at least there was some poetic justice: some of the mourners get snarl in de traffic logjam

Is like some drivers see de confusion an’ decide fuh add dem own brand of lawlessness. Minibus man tun one-lane road into three-lane. Private car people play Formula One through side streets. And de tow-truck? De two-truck was probably home tekkin’ a Sunday nap.

Dis nah must never happen again! Next time yuh planning a big send-off, find a venue, find a large playground. Deh gat plenty fuh host yuh repass, or better yet—find some common sense. People got places to go, tings to do, an’ unlike de dearly departed, dem actually got a schedule to keep.

Dem boys seh yuh cyan respect de dead by punishing de livin’!

