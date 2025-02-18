Biometrics is not the panacea for elections

Dear Editor,

M. Shabeer Zafar, Barrister Solicitor Notary, wrote in the Kaieteur News (Feb 14, 2025) that “Biometrics is (the) modern way for GECOM to do business,” and indeed, Globally, biometrics is trending and gathering impetus. However, many are missing some important points regarding this ‘Biometrics’ thing in Guyana.

First, there must be the requisite legislative/constitutional provision. Without this, no matter if all the biometrics ‘readiness’ is in place, come elections in Guyana, 2025, there will be no biometrics. Why?

Well, many from the legal fraternity have enlightened on this topic, and by now, my expectation was, and still is, that all stakeholders would and will have quit harping about biometrics implementation. It will be wise to read and glean from the explanations of Ralph Ramkarran, the AG, Anil Nandlall and the Chair of GECOM, Chief Justice retired, Claudette Singh. What irks me is that the opposition combined and their GECOM Commissioners, with a battery of lawyers, have not helped to quell the ‘uncalled’ for futile ‘frettings’ of the ‘usual suspects’, bent of wasting time, or, if in fact, as the AG hinted, they are planning ‘an excuse for future accusations,’ when they will have lost the 2025 elections.

Secondly, GECOM Chair, nor the PPP/C is averse to biometrics. As a matter of fact, it was explicitly brought out that before biometrics is introduced (even if accommodated legally/constitutionally), the groundwork must be laid. This takes time, effort, personnel and of course money (with the last being the least of the challenges, since the PPP/C has earmarked appropriate subventions).

Referring to the Chairwoman’s explanations, she wisely informed the public that “In relation to whether GECOM could introduce the digital collection of fingerprints and biometric fingerprint identification of voters in time for the 2025 General and Regional Elections, she said that it would still have to do major things such as: (a) Holding stakeholder consultations; (b) Consulting with stakeholders like the Government and Parliament to determine; (c) Procurement of equipment for the introduction of biometrics; (d) Training of staff on the use of such equipment; and (e) Public education on the introduction of these systems.

Result: “With less than a year to go before these Elections and given the number of tasks that would need to be done before such a system can be properly introduced, and all of the work already required to prepare for General and Regional Elections, I am convinced that this is not feasible within the time presently available.”

I firmly agree with Madame Singh.

Editor, I have a final submission here and it is that no matter what people say or do, biometrics is not the panacea for elections. In the “Dawn-October 17th, 2014” the headline read that “Even EVMs, biometrics can’t guarantee completely fair elections.” As the article spelled out, “Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and biometric verification systems are not the last word in polling systems and around the world, countries are reverting to old-fashioned paper ballots due to the problems faced when incorporating modern methods into existing electoral processes.”

Important to note from the report was that “Around the world, developed nations are moving back to a more paper-based system of voting because there are fears regarding the viability of electronic voting mechanisms. The fact that electronic voting mechanisms do not leave a paper trail, and may compromise voters’ right to secrecy, have forced many countries to revert.” Add to this, as was emphasized, citizens could ask for a review of the polling process at any point because the relevant records were available with government departments.

Overall, in any democratic country, a reliable and fraud-free electoral process is essential to establishing lasting peace and stability. The ideal voting method needs to hit three key targets: Fraud prevention; Ensuring every vote be legitimate; and Privacy. Free and fair elections are invariably built on accurate, reliable and trusted systems for registering, identifying and authenticating voters. GECOM has all of these. In the 2020 elections, the previous government (now opposition) made glamorous pronouncements on the elections and the work of GECOM, and only started ‘cussing out’ after their impending defeat. To date, their various machinations have been exposed by the courts (with a few more to come). Even now, they can resort to a legal challenge.

Yours truly,

Hargesh B. Singh.

