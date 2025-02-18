Aubrey Hutson open to fourth term as AAG President

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- After over a decade at the helm of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson has signalled his willingness to serve yet another term, if nominated.

Hutson, who first took office in 2013, has led Guyana’s track and field governing body through both notable successes and turbulent moments, including a controversial suspension that raised more questions than answers.

Now, with the AAG’s leadership term having constitutionally ended on January 31, the association finds itself in a transitional phase, with General Secretary James Cole serving as the caretaker until their Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections on March 16.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Hutson made it clear that while he has not been actively campaigning for re-election, he is open to serving if nominated by affiliated clubs.

“If I’m asked or nominated by any club, I will accept,” Hutson stated.

Last September, in an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, he asserted that his presidency was never about personal ambition but rather about his passion for the sport, “because from the time I got the first suspension letter, they would’ve been hearing from my lawyer. But I’ve always taken the position that I want to serve. I have a lot of knowledge of the sport, hence I would serve.”

One of the most contentious moments of Hutson’s tenure came in the wake of the 2023 CARIFTA Games, where administrative missteps and alleged governance failures led to growing dissatisfaction within the athletics community.

In response, the AAG’s General Council voted unanimously to suspend Huston, appointing then-First Vice President Amanda Hermonstine as Acting President.

Hutson has long contested the legitimacy of his suspension, stating, “the suspension was never legal. That has always been my position…but for the smooth-running of track and field, a sport that I love dearly, I decided to step back.”

The internal deliberations surrounding Hutson’s removal and eventual reinstatement have remained shrouded in ambiguity, as AAG officials have declined to disclose key details of the decision-making process.

Hermonstine, who stepped into the leadership role in Hutson’s absence, has also indicated her openness to contesting for the presidency on a permanent basis.

She had also received commendation from Hutson himself, who acknowledged her efforts during a recent interview, where he noted, “I have to take my hat off to Amanda. I think she tried her best; we all have our limitations, but you can’t say she didn’t try her best.”

With nomination forms set to be distributed to affiliated clubs this week, according to the AAG’s General Secretary, the race for AAG leadership is now officially underway.

Sources told Kaieteur News that several influential individuals have signalled their intentions to contest the position of AAG president and other key executive committee positions.

