Latest update February 18th, 2025 1:40 PM
Feb 18, 2025 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s sprinting sensation, Athaleyha Hinckson, has taken a monumental step in her athletics career, securing a full scholarship to Louisiana State University (LSU).
Announced yesterday by LSU’s head coach, Dennis Shaver, Hinckson’s move places her in one of the top NCAA Division One athletics programmes, marking a significant achievement for both the 17-year-old sprinter and Guyana’s emerging track and field talent.
Hinckson, coached by Julian Edmonds, has already established herself as one of the brightest young sprinters in the region.
She is the reigning CARIFTA Games U17 and South American U20 100m champion and recently set a new South American U18 indoor 60m record with a blistering 7.39 seconds.
Her move to Baton Rouge sees her join fellow Guyanese 400m standout, and Running Brave Club mate, Malachi Austin, adding to the growing Caribbean presence at LSU, which is also home to Jamaican sprint star Brianna Lyston, the 2022 World U20 200m champion.
In 2024, competing on home soil, Hinckson, as a 16-year-old, ran a personal-best 11.39 seconds in the 100m, ranking her seventh in the world among U18 athletes. That performance also secured her the South American U18 area record.
Her scholarship follows a similar announcement for Tianna Springer, Guyana’s CARIFTA Games (U17 & U20) and Youth Commonwealth Games 400m champion, who recently committed to the University of Georgia.
(Athaleyha Hinckson Joins LSU)
Feb 18, 2025Kaieteur Sports- National women’s Table Tennis champion Chelsea Edghill OLY and Guyana’s ace star table tennis player Shemar Britton are set to represent Guyana at the Prestigious 2025 Pan...
Feb 18, 2025
Feb 18, 2025
Feb 18, 2025
Feb 18, 2025
Feb 18, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mashramani, heralded as Guyana’s grand national celebration, is often presented as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]