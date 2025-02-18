Athaleyha Hinckson Joins LSU

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s sprinting sensation, Athaleyha Hinckson, has taken a monumental step in her athletics career, securing a full scholarship to Louisiana State University (LSU).

Announced yesterday by LSU’s head coach, Dennis Shaver, Hinckson’s move places her in one of the top NCAA Division One athletics programmes, marking a significant achievement for both the 17-year-old sprinter and Guyana’s emerging track and field talent.

Hinckson, coached by Julian Edmonds, has already established herself as one of the brightest young sprinters in the region.

She is the reigning CARIFTA Games U17 and South American U20 100m champion and recently set a new South American U18 indoor 60m record with a blistering 7.39 seconds.

Her move to Baton Rouge sees her join fellow Guyanese 400m standout, and Running Brave Club mate, Malachi Austin, adding to the growing Caribbean presence at LSU, which is also home to Jamaican sprint star Brianna Lyston, the 2022 World U20 200m champion.

In 2024, competing on home soil, Hinckson, as a 16-year-old, ran a personal-best 11.39 seconds in the 100m, ranking her seventh in the world among U18 athletes. That performance also secured her the South American U18 area record.

Her scholarship follows a similar announcement for Tianna Springer, Guyana’s CARIFTA Games (U17 & U20) and Youth Commonwealth Games 400m champion, who recently committed to the University of Georgia.

(Athaleyha Hinckson Joins LSU)