(Alleged robbers on $1.9M bail each)

Feb 18, 2025 News

Nya John

Kaieteur News-Four men on Monday were granted bail in the sum of $1,920,000 each, when they appeared at the Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, to answer to five counts of Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charges.

Andra Stewart

The accused, 24-year-old Andra Stewart, 25-year-old Nya John, 29-year-old Matthew Jahlu and 28-year-old Negus Lamaizon, all made their first court appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

The men were charged with five counts of RUA, which stated that on Wednesday last, at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), they robbed Chinese nationals Liu Bo, Chaung Yang, Wei Han, Qiao Peng Deng, and Gary Mitchell. Police reported that the defendants were arrested on the day of the robbery.

Matthew Jahlu

They pleaded not guilty to the offence and were placed on bail, with the conditions that they report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, every Friday. (Except for Fridays when they are required to attend court). The defendants are also required to lodge their passports with authorities. They are scheduled to return to court on April 10, 2025.

Negus Lamaizon

