Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM
Feb 18, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports last year awarded grants to 32 artists and musicians.
This information was provided by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports Charles Ramson, in response to a question from Nima Flue Bess, the Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports for the Opposition.
Each grant, totaling $1 million, aims to assist individuals in expanding existing businesses within the arts industry or establishing new ventures that contribute to Guyana’s growing entertainment and entrepreneurial landscape. This publication reported in February, 2024 that Minister Ramson emphasised that recipients of the grant will become ambassadors, supporting and promoting Guyana’s diverse culture. He highlighted the importance of changing perspectives within the creative industry, both locally and globally, by utilising this support to create sustainable ventures.
“You are using this support, this investment [to] create something that you can build for yourself and can now invest in other people,” Minister Ramson said then. The grants cover various creative endeavours, including publications, films, music, and architectural initiatives. The ministry allocates $30 million annually to support the initiative.
(32 received cultural, creative industry grant in 2024)
Feb 17, 20252025 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three...
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 17, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Mashramani, heralded as Guyana’s grand national celebration, is often presented as a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]