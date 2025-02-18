Latest update February 18th, 2025 5:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

32 received cultural, creative industry grant in 2024

Feb 18, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports last year awarded grants to 32 artists and musicians.

This information was provided by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports Charles Ramson, in response to a question from Nima Flue Bess, the Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports for the Opposition.

32 received cultural, creative industry grant in 2024

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson

Each grant, totaling $1 million, aims to assist individuals in expanding existing businesses within the arts industry or establishing new ventures that contribute to Guyana’s growing entertainment and entrepreneurial landscape. This publication reported in February, 2024 that Minister Ramson emphasised that recipients of the grant will become ambassadors, supporting and promoting Guyana’s diverse culture. He highlighted the importance of changing perspectives within the creative industry, both locally and globally, by utilising this support to create sustainable ventures.

“You are using this support, this investment [to] create something that you can build for yourself and can now invest in other people,” Minister Ramson said then. The grants cover various creative endeavours, including publications, films,  music, and architectural initiatives. The ministry allocates $30 million annually to support the initiative.

(32 received cultural, creative industry grant in 2024)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

Feb 17, 2025

2025 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three...
Read More
Resilient Talibans survives North East to win first Mashramani Street Football Championship title 

Resilient Talibans survives North East to win...

Feb 17, 2025

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Feb 17, 2025

Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with NSC’s support

Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with...

Feb 17, 2025

Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race

Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle...

Feb 17, 2025

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw,...

Feb 16, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]