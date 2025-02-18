32 received cultural, creative industry grant in 2024

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports last year awarded grants to 32 artists and musicians.

This information was provided by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports Charles Ramson, in response to a question from Nima Flue Bess, the Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports for the Opposition.

Each grant, totaling $1 million, aims to assist individuals in expanding existing businesses within the arts industry or establishing new ventures that contribute to Guyana’s growing entertainment and entrepreneurial landscape. This publication reported in February, 2024 that Minister Ramson emphasised that recipients of the grant will become ambassadors, supporting and promoting Guyana’s diverse culture. He highlighted the importance of changing perspectives within the creative industry, both locally and globally, by utilising this support to create sustainable ventures.

“You are using this support, this investment [to] create something that you can build for yourself and can now invest in other people,” Minister Ramson said then. The grants cover various creative endeavours, including publications, films, music, and architectural initiatives. The ministry allocates $30 million annually to support the initiative.

