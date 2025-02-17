Latest update February 17th, 2025 1:24 PM

Sport Ministry, NSC to meet swimming clubs today

Feb 17, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In a concerted effort to address ongoing challenges within the Guyanese swimming community, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), has extended an invitation to all swim clubs and their members for a pivotal meeting today at 5:30 pm, at the National Aquatic Centre.

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has been under scrutiny due to administrative and operational concerns.

In May 2024, both the NSC and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) announced the cessation of financial support to GASA, citing irregularities in the association’s management.

The decision by the NSC and GOA was further solidified in September 2024 when the NSC revoked GASA’s core-sport status, intensifying the call for comprehensive reforms within the association.

In response to these developments, PanAm Aquatics, the governing body for aquatic sports in the Americas, conducted a thorough assessment of GASA’s operations.

Their report, submitted in late 2024, outlined several recommendations aimed at enhancing transparency, governance, and inclusivity within the association.

Key among these suggestions was the restructuring of GASA’s executive committee and the implementation of standardized protocols for athlete development and competition management.

The upcoming meeting signifies a crucial step towards unifying the swimming fraternity in Guyana, where by engaging directly with clubs and stakeholders, the Ministry and NSC aim to foster a collaborative environment conducive to the sport’s growth and the well-being of its athletes.

All affiliated clubs and their members are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting, as collective input and active participation are essential in shaping the future of swimming in Guyana.

