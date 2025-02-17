Soldiers told to ‘vote your conscience’

…as President urges them to be on stand by for any unrest during elections

Kaieteur News-President Irfaan Ali told officers and other ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) that their duty is to the nation, its security and the preservation of law and order, not to any political interests.

He underscored that 2025 is an election year and the GDF “stands ready to fulfill its constitutional duty to support civilian law enforcement in maintaining peace and order and importantly, in sustaining democracy forever in this country. Elections are a fundamental pillar of our democracy, and we must ensure that the process unfolds the environment free from intimidation, violence or disruption.”

President Ali said though unrest or anything that is contrary to the rule of law is not anticipated, he urged the military to be vigilant against any attempt at unsettling internal order. “Therefore, the GDF will be on standby and prepared to act if necessary so as to uphold stability and protect the democratic stance,” the president said.

He made it clear that they “are not asking anyone to take a partisan stand. We ask every day for the members of the Joint Services to take a professional and national stand. Every member of the Force has a right to vote according to the dictates of their conscience, and as long as I’m commander-in-chief, the right will be respected. The professionalism of the military will be always upheld.” “Our duty is to the nation to its security and the preservation of law and order, not to any political interests. Guyana’s democracy depends on free, fair and peaceful elections, and we will ensure that no force internal or external disrupts the will of the people.”

He charged the officers of the GDF to boost strategic partnerships in this year as it is necessary to strengthen the defence posture and operational effectiveness of the Force. “I entrust you with forging closer ties with friendly militaries engaging in joint training exercises and acquiring modern equipment through military cooperation agreement,” President Ali said.

Back in January, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) reportedly expressed concerns over tactics geared towards stoking violence and instability during the upcoming General and Regional Elections, Vice President, (VC) Bharrat Jagdeo told a recent news conference.

The VP who is also the General Secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) said that he had met with members of the PSC to reassure them of government’s commitment to stability during the elections. “…I had an engagement as General Secretary of the PPP with the Private Sector Commission and its affiliates and they wanted to speak to me about the upcoming elections. They wanted the party’s perspective on some of the issues in the public domain,” he disclosed. “It was a good meeting and I commend the Private Sector Commission and its membership for being so interested in the transparency for the upcoming elections,” added the VP.

According to him, the group mainly expressed concerns about instability during the elections. “There is a fear that the divisive rhetoric will cause divisiveness as we get close to the elections… They expressed concerns about instability and how that instability could affect their wellbeing and the people who work with them but I pointed out that they should have no concern about the PPP stoking any instability or any violence around these elections, we have a track record to show that our entire history that we have always been a calming influence around people even when they have been tested and their patience tried; that we have always stood for peace, stability and respect for free and fair elections and the dignity of our people.” To this end, Jagdeo assured citizens that the government is going to address the issue of security robustly. He said that the government will not sit idly by and allow the Opposition to cause citizens to be intimidated to suppress their votes.

