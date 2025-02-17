Resilient Talibans survives North East to win first Mashramani Street Football Championship title

Kaieteur Sports –Taliban survived a thrilling challenge from North East Saturday night in the seventh Mashramani Street Football Championship to win yet another title 4-3 on penalty kicks at the National Park in a festive atmosphere that underscored an aweome experience.

The decor and environment really depicted an exceptional effort from the organisers befitting a championship football game in the Mashramani season. North East and Taliban went toe to toe in both regular and extra time to extend the game to penalty shootout to decide a winner.

North East sent the place into a frenzy early in the game when Lennox ‘Tyga’ Cort scored in the 7th minute. Their fans literally went ballistic, running around the barricaded court. Calvin Moore then gave the fans enough to conclude that North East was headed home with the title when he finished a classic strike in the 11th minute.

However, the indomitable Talibans quieted the North East fans in the 18th minute before national player Nicholas McArthur, who scored in each of his games in the tournament, found the back of the net in the 25th minute to equalise with 15 minutes left in regulation time. Both teams failed to add to their scores in both regular and extra time, ensuring that the penalty route would decide the 2025 Mashramani Street Football Champion.

In true championship fashion, Taliban snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a 4-3 win on penalty kicks. It was their second 4-3 win from the penalty mark on the night. Taliban defined their grit and resistance in the semi-final against the experienced Goal is Money to get to the Final after a scoreless regular and extra time period.

North East had a more convincing route to the final, beating defending champions, Stabroek Ballers 3-1 in their semi-final. Jamaal Czier and Moore scored in the 19th minute while Moore found the net again in the 29th minute for North East. Gerry Burnette scored in the 11th minute for Stabroek Ballers, who was relegated to the Third Place Playoff against Goal is Money.

Andrew Murray Jr. scored in the 25th to give Goal is Money the third place award of $200,000 and trophy. Taliban pocketed $500,000 and trophy while North East went home with $300,000. Stabroek Ballers got $100, 000 for placing fourth. Carl Griffith got the Most Valubale Player (MVP) award of $50,000 compliments of J’s Chill Spot in Bent Street and trophy.

Sports Management Inc. expressed gratitude to all those who made the event possible in any way, especially the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Magnum Tonic Wine, Lucozade, MVP Sports, ENet, Corum Group, Starr Party Rentals, Fireside Grill, Cevons, TCL Guyana Inc., Trophy Stall, J’s Chill Spot, Nigel Hinds Financial Services, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Sleep Inn International Hotel, Secure Innovations and Concepts, Troy Mendonca, Christopher Mathias and The Media.

