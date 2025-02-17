Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with NSC’s support

Kaieteur Sports –With the backing of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Pouderoyen Football Club officially launched its Under-13 football tournament yesterday at the West Demerara Secondary School.

The tournament, according to the organisers, is an important step in grassroots football development in the West Demerara area and will feature Pouderoyen FC, Wales, Belle West FC, Jetty, Eagles FC, and Uitvlugt FC.

The opening day saw Pouderoyen FC dismissing Jetty 7-0, while Belle West FC had a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wales.

Before kick-off, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle commended Pouderoyen FC for its commitment to developing young footballers.

He reaffirmed the NSC’s dedication to youth development, highlighting that such initiatives are crucial for the long-term growth of football in Guyana.

“The NSC believes youth development is pivotal to sports in Guyana, and we are keen on supporting initiatives like the Pouderoyen Football Club U13 tournament,” Ninvalle stated.

He also encouraged the young players to approach the game with fairness and discipline, underlining the importance of sportsmanship and personal growth through football.

“Play fair, play in the spirit of the game, and enjoy the sport. We look forward to seeing your development in the years to come,” he added.

Organizers noted that the tournament will provide an exciting and developmental experience for young players in the West Demerara area, giving them a platform to showcase their talent and sharpen their skills.

Upcoming Fixtures

February 22, 2025

Eagles vs Uitvlugt – 10:00 AM

Belle West vs Jetty – 11:00 AM

Pouderoyen vs Wales – 12:00 PM

March 2, 2025

Jetty vs Uitvlugt – 10:00 AM

Eagles vs Wales – 11:00 AM

Pouderoyen vs Belle West – 12:00 PM

March 9, 2025

Wales vs Jetty – 10:00 AM

Eagles vs Belle West – 11:00 AM

Pouderoyen vs Uitvlugt – 12:00 PM

March 16, 2025

Uitvlugt vs Belle West – 10:00 AM

Eagles vs Pouderoyen – 11:00 AM

March 23, 2025

Eagles vs Jetty – 10:00 AM

Uitvlugt vs Wales – 11:00 AM

(Pouderoyen FC kicks off U13 tournament with NSC’s support)