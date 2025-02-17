Police Complaint Authority received 127 complaints in 2024

…54 closed, 32 rejected

Kaieteur News- The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) received 127 complaints in 2024, according to information from the 2025 Budget document. Of these, 54 cases were closed, while 32 complaints were rejected.

The PCA is tasked with responding to complaints and supervising investigations into serious crimes allegedly committed by members of the Police Force.

Its strategies include assessing complaints, overseeing investigations, and submitting reports to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before criminal proceedings are initiated.

The budget document outlines that in 2024, the Authority made 41 recommendations for pending investigations. Additionally, 34 recommendations were sent to the Commissioner of Police for investigation and necessary actions.

Notably, it was also disclosed that the Authority also forwarded six recommendations to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission for further investigation and necessary actions. No recommendations were sent to the DPP for legal advice in 2024.

For 2025, the PCA has set higher targets, expecting to handle 240 complaints. It aims to close 235 cases and reject 170. Recommendations for pending investigations are projected to decrease to 20, while recommendations to the Commissioner of Police are expected to rise to 60. The Authority also plans to increase recommendations to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission to eight and send five recommendations to the DPP for legal advice.

The PCA’s impact includes ensuring that complaints are investigated and that written reports are submitted to the Commissioner of Police and the DPP to facilitate the initiation of criminal proceedings where necessary.

