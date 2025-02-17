High sodium intake contributes to chronic disease burden in the Caribbean

Kaieteur News – A new report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reveals that sodium/salt consumption levels in the Caribbean are twice as high as recommended, contributing to the development of cardiovascular diseases and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The report underscores the urgency of implementing strategies such as mandatory sodium content reduction in foods, front-of-package warning labeling, and the regulation of marketing for high-sodium products.

The report, Dietary Sodium in Caribbean Populations, summarizes available data on sodium consumption in the Caribbean over the past 10 years. The review focuses on dietary sodium/salt intake studies, urinary sodium excretion, and sodium content in packaged foods. The findings indicate a high sodium/salt intake, nearly double the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended 2 grams of sodium (5 g of salt) per day, which could increase the burden of chronic diseases in the region.

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of death in the Americas. Evidence shows that excessive sodium consumption is a key risk factor for developing hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, emphasizing the importance of reducing sodium intake among the population.

WHO Member States have set a global target to reduce sodium/salt consumption by 30% by 2025, which is essential to achieving a 25% reduction in premature mortality from NCDs. “Excessive sodium consumption is a public health challenge that requires urgent and coordinated responses. Evidence shows that reducing sodium intake in the population can prevent cardiovascular diseases and other NCDs, improving people’s quality of life and reducing pressure on health systems,” said Dr. Anselm Hennis, Director of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health at PAHO.

In many countries, approximately three-quarters of the sodium consumed comes from processed and ultra-processed foods, including bread, cereals, processed meats, and cheese. In Barbados, ultra-processed foods account for 40.5% of daily caloric intake. Meanwhile, in Trinidad and Tobago, an analysis of 1,239 processed and ultra-processed products found that many food categories—such as sauces, dressings, and fish and seafood products—exceed the sodium thresholds established by the PAHO Nutrient Profile Model.

Urinary sodium excretion, a key indicator of sodium intake, also confirms this trend. In Barbados, a study of Afro-Caribbean adults found an average sodium excretion of 2,656 mg/day, with 68% of participants exceeding WHO recommendations. A regional study in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia found that sodium excretion levels suggested that 75% of the population consumed between 3 and 6 g/day of sodium. Additionally, these results were directly associated with a higher risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, particularly when sodium intake exceeded 5 g/day.

Despite progress in sodium reduction policies in the region, implementation remains uneven. A 2021 PAHO mapping found that out of 34 surveyed countries, 24 (70%) had NCD reduction policies that included a recommendation to lower sodium/salt intake in line with WHO guidelines. However, only six had comprehensive national strategies.

Strengthening sodium/salt reduction strategies, particularly those targeting the food industry, is essential. Among the most effective measures are the mandatory implementation of front-of-package warning labels on high-sodium products, regulation of ultra-processed food marketing to children and reformulation of processed and ultra-processed foods to reduce their sodium content. Additionally, promoting nutritional education through social marketing is key to raising awareness about the risks of high sodium consumption and encouraging healthy eating habits. PAHO/WHO has developed various tools to support Member States in their efforts to reduce dietary sodium intake in the Americas, including The SHAKE Technical Package for Salt Reduction. SHAKE the Salt Habit, as well as the Updated PAHO Regional Sodium Reduction Targets, A Tool to Tackle the Burden of Diet-related Noncommunicable Diseases.

