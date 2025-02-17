Harpy Eagles lead ahead of fourth round

2025 West Indies Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) sits at the top of the points table ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 West Indies Championship. After three rounds, Guyana has amassed 57.6 points with two wins and a draw in their campaign as defending champions.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (TTRF) is locked in second with 55.4 points from two wins and a draw while Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) are on 50.8 points in third and also have two wins and a draw.

In fourth is Barbados Pride (BP) on 50 points and they have two wins and a loss while Jamaica Scorpions (JS) is the only other team in the 8-team tournament with a win but have two losses for a combined total of 33.2 points.

Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV) – 16.8 points, Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) – 15.2 points and West Indies Academy (WIA) – 12.8 points make up the bottom of the table and all have two losses and draw to their tallies.

Meanwhile, the fourth round of the tournament is scheduled for March 5 – 8 as Harpy Eagles engage the Scorpions, Pride takes on CCC, WIA opposes TTRF and WIV goes head-to-head with LIH.

In the individual performances bracket, Jason Mohammed (TTRF) leads the Most Runs list with 483, while Jonathan Drakes (BP) is second with 373 points, John Campbell (JS) is third with 299, Kraigg Brathwaite (BP) is fourth with 290 and Cephas Cooper round out the top five with 263.

Brathwaite has also posted the highest individual score of the season with 212 while Mohammed recorded an unbeaten 204, Joshua Da Silva (TTRF) – 152, Campbell – 126 and Tevin Imlach (GHE) – 126* are the other top scorers.

Khary Pierre (TTRF) leads the Most Wickets list with a whopping 26, Rahkeem Cornwall (LIH) is second with 17, Veerasammy Permaul (GHE) is third with 16, Joshua Bishop (WIA) occupies fourth with 14 and Yannic Cariah (TTRF) has 13 in fifth.

Pierre’s 26-wicket haul also features the Best Bowling Figures of the season with 8 – 27, Tamarie Redwood (JS) bagged 7-72, Bishop had 7-85, Chaim Holder (BP) pocketed 6-70 while Permaul claimed 6-75.

