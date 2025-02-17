Guyana recorded over 4,000 cases of child abuse last year

Kaieteur News-Guyana recorded 4,032 cases of child abuse in 2024, according to data from the 2025 Budget document.

In 2024, 88 children affected by abuse were reunited with their biological families, while 217 children were placed in alternative care, including foster homes and safe institutions.

Notably, it was disclosed that a total of 6,038 vulnerable families received psychosocial services such as counseling and training. The Adoption Board approved 38 adoptions, and 118 custody evaluation reports were submitted to the Family Court.

The Child Care and Protection programme aims to provide for children whose basic needs are unmet and to prevent, reduce, and address abuse and neglect through intervention and support programmes. The programme’s strategies include rehabilitative services for affected families, emergency response systems for victims, placement of abused children in alternative care, and monitoring child care institutions to ensure compliance with standards. Additionally, efforts are being made to raise awareness and encourage community involvement in combating child abuse.

For 2025, the government aims to reduce reported child abuse cases to 4,000. The number of children reunified with their biological families is projected to be 80, while 190 children are expected to be placed in alternative care. The compliance rate of licensed daycare facilities is targeted to increase from 79% to 100%. The government also plans to provide psychosocial services to 6,200 vulnerable families and approve 50 adoptions. Additionally, the number of early childhood caregivers registered is expected to rise from 971 to 1,021, and the number of daycare facilities is set to increase from 346 to 396.

