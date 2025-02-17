‘GDF ready to defend Guyana against any threats’ —Chief of-Staff

Kaieteur News- The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan has given assurance to President Irfaan Ali, that the Guyana Defence Force is ready and set to defend the country against any threats both within and around its borders.

Speaking at the opening Ceremony of the Annual Officer’s Conference last Thursday, Khan said, “We have to remain vigilant and militant in the face of all and any threats and we must be ready to deter and resist any threat.”

He added, “Commander-in-Chief, I can assure you, we the men and women in uniform of the Guyana Defence Force have remained vigilant and will continue to do so…”

He said he was pleased of the President’s clear vision, his leadership and the fact the GDF can be proud of its operational posture to execute their defence mandate to defy, deter and defend.

“It is envisaged, challenges for our country’s national defence and development will continue, and would therefore demand our constant attention, and then, amidst all these challenges, the constant and unscrupulous claim to our territory from an increasingly unstable neighbour continues to present a clear and present danger too close to home,” he stressed.

He told the audience that the conference would have deliberated on issues to assist them in continuing the journey of understanding the environment, known and unknown variables “the shapers and the movers and our role to maintain a safe and secure Guyana.”

Further praising the president’s leadership, Brigadier Khan highlighted that “our journey of reorienting, reorganizing and resourcing have already begun in the most tangible of ways. It started with our defence budgetary allocations with us, steady increase since 2020, which has now amounted to over 315%.”

