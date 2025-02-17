Diana Chapman triumphs in stiff competition to win first soca monarch title

— Kyra walks away with junior crown

Kaieteur News-In an electrifying Soca Monarch 2025 competition held on Saturday night at the Linden Bus Park in Region 10, Diana Chapman emerged victorious, winning her first Soca Monarch title in her hometown.

Alongside her, Kyra captured the crown for the Junior Soca Monarch, marking a significant achievement for both artistes.

Chapman made history by becoming the second female artiste in 15 years to win the prestigious title. Her winning song, “My Home,” a heartfelt tribute to Guyana, left a lasting impact on the crowd. Speaking with Kaieteur News, Chapman expressed her gratitude, saying, “It is a beautiful feeling to be able to win Soca Monarch in my hometown. Linden has supported me in preparations for the competition, and I also want to thank the business community in Linden and all the sponsorship I have received.”

Her performance was nothing short of mesmerizing, energizing the audience with her vocals, vibrant costumes, props, and talented dancers.

The performance, themed around jaguars – the country’s national animal – was a celebration of the nation’s rich culture. Chapman explained, “The song is a celebration of Guyana, so the entire performance was built around celebrating our nation and our national animal, which gave it a little kick. It was really giving a great presentation with awesome storytelling.”

Kyra, who also matched Chapman’s energy, impressed the crowed with her captivating performance of “When Party Ova,” was crowned the Junior Soca Monarch. Her silver costume, synchronized dance moves, and connection with the audience stood out.

Kyra shared her excitement with Kaieteur News, saying, “I am really happy because I have been judged fairly. I really worked hard and put a lot of effort into this song.” Reflecting on her nerves before taking the stage, she said, “I was nervous at first, but I went there confident because I believed in myself. I knew I would have won.” As winning the monarch was her first step, this young artiste plans to create more soca music. She stated that she will be returning to defend her crown next year.

The Competition Setup

The night began with the Junior Soca Monarch competition, featuring eight contestants: Justine Hammer, Lanci, Kyra, So-hype, Simeon Raywaram, Alpha, Tonio GY, and Trikki. Despite being juniors, the competitors delivered energetic performances that hyped up the crowd. Simeon Raywaram secured second place, while So-hype took third. Tonio GY, a newcomer from Sophia, Georgetown, was recognized as the competition’s Best Newcomer.

The Senior Soca Monarch competition followed, with an array of talented artistes taking the stage, including Scarlett, Karizzma, Ishmell Griffith, Vintage, Original Lyrics, Michcorup, Chevez, Gabyluv, Lil Saint, Zea the Superstar, Diana Chapman, Short Boss, Vinel Hinds, Omaiah Hall, and O.K.C. The excitement continued late into the night as the crowd cheered on their favourite performers.

O.K.C, a rising star from Linden finished in second place. His performance, full of confidence and energy, had the audience chanting his name. Though emotional after not securing the top spot, O.K.C. expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying, “We didn’t get the crown, but we got the crowd. The emotions were based on me going up there and performing. Being numbered in that chosen field is something major. I am going to keep trying, and you will be seeing O.K.C’s face every year as long as I am able,” he told Kaieteur News.

Setting his performance was a unique skit which intrigued the crowed and they waited for his presence. Dressed in white and gold theme, the Linden performer was seen visibly confident and energetic during his performance.

Omaiah Hall took third place, impressing the judges and audience alike with her unique performance. Her song “Breakaway” was accompanied by a dramatic entrance in a box, symbolizing freedom as she broke out of it and danced across the stage with synchronized backup dancers. Although not achieving the title, Omaiah remains optimistic, stating, “This is my second appearance in the competition, and I am proud of my team. This is not the last of Omaiah Hall. I will be seen throughout 2025.”

Chavez and Vintage tied for fourth place, with Chavez also being recognized as the Best Newcomer of the competition.

Special Mentions

The Kunjaz Band received praise for their exceptional instrumental music, which kept the energy high throughout the event. Another notable moment occurred when Uptop, a visually impaired performer, proposed to his girlfriend of four years at the end of his performance, adding a personal touch to the evening.

The Soca Monarch competition in Guyana was a true display of the country’s culture, heritage, and unity, perfectly aligning with the spirit of the Mashramani celebration.

