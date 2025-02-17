Latest update February 17th, 2025 12:31 PM
Feb 17, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race, sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, saw Briton John once again showing his dominance, finishing on top of the podium yesterday in the Open category.
The We Stand United Cycle Club cyclist was followed closely by Jamaul John in second place and Aaron Newton in third, with veteran riders Robin Persaud and Paul DeNobrega rounding out the top five.
From the very start, the competition was fierce, with riders battling strong headwinds and tactical breakaways shaping the race.
In the Open category, Briton John showcased his superior conditioning and race awareness, timing his attacks perfectly to pick up a decisive win.
Veteran cyclist Robin Persaud showed his consistency across multiple categories, claiming the top spot in both the Masters 40+ and Masters 50+ races.
Rising star Alex Newton also made a strong statement, winning the Juniors category while adding a sprint prize to his name.
Aaron Newton, Marlon Williams and Phillip Clarke each picked up a sprint prize.
Full Results
Open Category
1st – Briton John
2nd – Jamaul John
3rd – Aaron Newton
4th – Robin Persaud
5th – Paul DeNobrega
Masters 40+
1st – Robin Persaud
2nd – Alex Mendes
3rd – Ralph Williams
4th – Phillip Clarke
Juniors
1st – Alex Newton
2nd – Alexander Leung
3rd – Adjani Cutting
Masters 50+
1st – Robin Persaud
2nd – Phillip Clarke
3rd – Mark Spencer
(Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race)
Feb 17, 2025Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race, sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, saw Briton John once again showing his dominance, finishing on top of the...
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- I have an uncle, Morty Finkelstein, who has the peculiar habit of remembering things with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]