Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race

Feb 17, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race, sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, saw Briton John once again showing his dominance, finishing on top of the podium yesterday in the Open category.

Briton Jones receives his award for winning from Forbes Burnham Foundation’s Chairman, Vincent Alexander

The We Stand United Cycle Club cyclist was followed closely by Jamaul John in second place and Aaron Newton in third, with veteran riders Robin Persaud and Paul DeNobrega rounding out the top five.

 From the very start, the competition was fierce, with riders battling strong headwinds and tactical breakaways shaping the race.

In the Open category, Briton John showcased his superior conditioning and race awareness, timing his attacks perfectly to pick up a decisive win.

Veteran cyclist Robin Persaud showed his consistency across multiple categories, claiming the top spot in both the Masters 40+ and Masters 50+ races.

Rising star Alex Newton also made a strong statement, winning the Juniors category while adding a sprint prize to his name.

Aaron Newton, Marlon Williams and Phillip Clarke each picked up a sprint prize.

Full Results

 Open Category

1st – Briton John
2nd – Jamaul John
3rd – Aaron Newton
4th – Robin Persaud
5th – Paul DeNobrega

 

Masters 40+

1st – Robin Persaud
2nd – Alex Mendes
3rd – Ralph Williams
4th – Phillip Clarke

 

Juniors

1st – Alex Newton
2nd – Alexander Leung
3rd – Adjani Cutting

 

Masters 50+

1st – Robin Persaud
2nd – Phillip Clarke
3rd – Mark Spencer

 

Sports

