Briton John wins L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated L.F.S Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race, sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, saw Briton John once again showing his dominance, finishing on top of the podium yesterday in the Open category.

The We Stand United Cycle Club cyclist was followed closely by Jamaul John in second place and Aaron Newton in third, with veteran riders Robin Persaud and Paul DeNobrega rounding out the top five.

From the very start, the competition was fierce, with riders battling strong headwinds and tactical breakaways shaping the race.

In the Open category, Briton John showcased his superior conditioning and race awareness, timing his attacks perfectly to pick up a decisive win.

Veteran cyclist Robin Persaud showed his consistency across multiple categories, claiming the top spot in both the Masters 40+ and Masters 50+ races.

Rising star Alex Newton also made a strong statement, winning the Juniors category while adding a sprint prize to his name.

Aaron Newton, Marlon Williams and Phillip Clarke each picked up a sprint prize.

Full Results

Open Category

1st – Briton John

2nd – Jamaul John

3rd – Aaron Newton

4th – Robin Persaud

5th – Paul DeNobrega

Masters 40+

1st – Robin Persaud

2nd – Alex Mendes

3rd – Ralph Williams

4th – Phillip Clarke

Juniors

1st – Alex Newton

2nd – Alexander Leung

3rd – Adjani Cutting

Masters 50+

1st – Robin Persaud

2nd – Phillip Clarke

3rd – Mark Spencer

