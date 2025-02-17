BREAKING NEWS: SIX SOLDIERS SHOT REPORTEDLY VENEZUELAN GANG

Kaieteur News- Six Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks were attacked and shot on Monday afternoon by a Venezuelan Gang believed to be the “Sindicatos’. The ranks were on patrol when they came under fire around 15:45hrs. near Black Water Mouth in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The wounded ranks were identified as Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, Sergeant Kevon Davis, who was shot in the right foot and ankle, Corporal Andrew Fraser, who sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of his abdomen and shoulder, Corporal Kevin Henry, who was shot in the left arm and shoulder, Lieutentent Corporal Travis Yorrick, who was injured in the right thigh and Private Ezron Samuel, who was shot in the right side of his abdomen.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have both released statements on the shooting.

GPF Statement

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) team was attacked 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆 𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒔

Police are investigating an incident which occurred at about 15:45hrs today (February 17, 2025), involving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and suspected armed individuals believed to be associated with sindicatos.

The incident took place near Black Water Mouth in the Cuyuni River, while a GDF boat was en route from the Eteringbang GDF main base to the Makapa GDF Observation Post to deliver supplies.

The GDF team was using a thirty-foot canoe powered by a 185-horsepower Yamaha engine. During the journey, the GDF boat was intercepted by two wooden boats carrying heavily armed, masked men. The assailants circled the GDF boat and opened fire, prompting the GDF ranks to return fire.

The exchange resulted in the attackers retreating, but not before multiple GDF members sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured personnel included Second Lieutenant Ansel Murray, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his head; Sgt Kevon Davis, who was shot in the right foot and ankle; Cpl Andrew Fraser, who sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of his abdomen and shoulder; Cpl Kevin Henry, who was shot in the left arm and shoulder; L/Cpl Travis Yorrick, who was injured in the right thigh; and Private Ezron Samuel, who was shot in the right side of his abdomen. Despite their injuries, all personnel were reported to be conscious and stable. Medical treatment was administered by GDF medic L/Cpl Melville at the Makapa GDF Observation Post.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing”.

GDF Statement

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) wishes to notify the public that earlier today, a resupply patrol en route from Eteringbang to Makapa came under fire from a group of armed men positioned on the Venezuelan bank of the Cuyuni River.

The patrol immediately responded to the attack and engaged the assailants with return fire.

During the exchange, several members of the patrol sustained gunshot injuries. Immediate efforts are underway to ensure their safe extraction and medical treatment.

The GDF has been mobilized to reinforce its presence in the area, ensuring the security of its personnel and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Guyana. The Force remains committed to protecting its borders and will take all necessary measures to address any threats to national security.

The GDF is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

At this time, the safety and well-being of our troops remain our highest priority.