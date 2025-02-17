Boycott de Universal Health Voucher!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh dis Universal Health Voucher ting gat more holes dan a fisherman’s net. Y’all hear ‘bout dis G$5B giveaway to private healthcare institutions under de fancy name of giving citizens more options? Dem boys seh dis is just a fancy way fuh say de government a throw we money at private pockets while de public hospitals still look like dey stuck in de Stone Age.

Dem boys seh dis voucher system is like giving yuh a coupon fuh a five-star meal while yuh kitchen gat rats running all over. Instead ah fixing de kitchen—or in dis case, de public healthcare system—dey telling yuh, “Here, go eat out.”

But wait nah, who really benefiting from dis? De private institutions dem, who gon cash in big time while de public hospitals continue to crumble. Dem boys seh dis is not universal health care; dis is universal health “scare”.

Dem boys seh if yuh serious ‘bout not supporting misuse ah public funds, yuh cyan be part ah dis madness. Collecting dat voucher is like helping de thief carry yuh own TV out ah yuh house. Dem boys seh de same G$5B coulda been used fuh upgrade de public hospitals, buy new equipment, and train more staff. But nah, dey rather hand it over to private institutions who gon charge yuh fuh de same tests yuh coulda get fuh free if de public system was up to scratch.

Dem boys seh dis is a classic case ah “tekkin’ money from Peter to pay Paul,” except Paul is a private healthcare mogul who already gat plenty money. Dem boys seh de government a try sweet talk we wid dis voucher ting, but we ain’t stupid. We know a Trojan Horse when we see one. Dis ain’t ‘bout giving we more options; dis ‘bout giving private institutions more profits.

So, dem boys seh, boycott de voucher! Don’t be a party to dis misallocation ah funds. Let de government know we want real investment in public healthcare, not no band-aid solution dat only benefits de private sector. Dem boys seh if we stand together, we mek sure dis G$5B don’t end up in de wrong pockets. Look at de bigger picture. Fuh you and me is only a $10,000 benefit but to dem private hospitals is a G$5B transfer.

Talk half! Leff half!

