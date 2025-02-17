𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞, Venezuelan couple 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐦, 𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the police released a statement that a 48-year-old Guyanese businesswoman Latchmin Ramotar, and her 41-year-old Venezuelan husband William Rivero, both of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, (EBE) were arrested by police ranks of Regional Division #3 after they were found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and six matching rounds of ammunition.

Reportedly, they were acting on information received and a team of ranks headed by an Assistant Superintendent, visited the couple’s Vergenoegen, EBE home, on Saturday, where they met Ramotar.

One of the ranks informed the woman of the reason for their visit and she consented to a search of the premises.

During the search, which was conducted in the presence of Ramotar and Rivero, the ranks discovered a bulky plastic bag on top of a wardrobe in a bedroom.

“The bag, when opened in their presence contained a 9mm pistol with six matching 9mm rounds. Both Ramotar and Rivero were told of the offence committed and cautioned,” police said.

Aware she was under caution, the woman replied saying: “Officer, I gave a boy an ounce of gold and he gave me the gun until he repay me”.

Rivero however denied having any knowledge of the firearm or the ammunition.

Subsequently both were arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.

They both remain in custody pending further investigations.

(𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞, Venezuelan couple 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐦, 𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧)