(𝐄𝐑𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬)

Kaieteur News- The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has said that it has taken note of several negative remarks made by Working People’s Alliance (WPA) member, Dr. David Hinds on his online show aired on Monday, February 10, 2025.

In a statement, the Commission noted that it is currently scrutinizing and investigating the statements made, which are believed to have “the potential to sow division and disrupt social harmony.”

The ERC said it remains steadfast in its mandate to promote harmony and respect among all ethnic groups in Guyana. In accordance with its constitutional responsibilities, the Commission has initiated a review of the statements made during the broadcast and is diligently assessing their impact.

The Commission assures the public that it is taking this matter seriously. Once the investigation is concluded, the ERC will make public its findings and any actions deemed necessary to uphold the principles of fairness, unity, and respect.

At the interim, the ERC urges all Guyanese, particularly public figures and content creators, to exercise responsibility in their communication—especially on public platforms—to ensure that discussions remain constructive and do not contribute to racial discord.

“The Commission remains committed to fostering a society where mutual respect prevails,” the ERC said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hinds in a letter to the editor defended his remarks. He noted while his words should be attributed to him, it is being used to taint the legacy of the WPA, Dr. Walter Rodney.

“My sin lies in my courage to raise in the open a dangerous development whereby the ruling party is using some of its new converts to go into selective communities to solicit the votes of poor people in exchange for government and State resources,” Dr. Hinds said.

He described such action as “vote buying,” a practice which he said that is not permitted by the constitution or by statutes and flies in the face of democratic engagement.

Dr. Hinds noted that as part of the Walter Rodney cadre of Freedom Fighters, “we fought for the right of Guyanese to join any political party of their choice.”

“We fought for the right of political parties to recruit in any community. I will fight to protect and preserve those rights till the day I die. But we did not die and go to jail for the right of political parties to use State resources to buy votes. I will fight against such practice till the day I die.”

He noted that while his critics are preoccupied by his descriptive words, but they ignore his message.

“I chose to use folk language. The words used are borrowed from the title of a calypso sung by Trinidadian Calypsonian Cro Cro.”

He continued “Where is Walter Rodney in all this? Well, fifty years ago, Rodney addressed a similar phenomenon. He also used folk language. I am in no way comparing myself to the great man.”

“But for the education of the PPP leaders and the wider society, I quote from Rodney in his own words from one of his books titled, People’s Power, No Dictator,” Dr. Hinds added.

“For a small nation,” he noted “Guyana has produced a discouragingly large number of lackeys and stooges who hide in the shadow of the “Comrade Leader.”

He noted that “Guyanese constantly complain of “square pegs in round holes.”

He said, “The square pegs are the misfits and soup drinkers who flourish because each one is prepared to be his master’s voice. This is a double tragedy in this situation.”

