Students shine at annual Children’s Calypso and Dramatic Poetry competitions

Students from Primary and Secondary schools across the ten administrative regions of Guyana got their chance to showcase their talents and creativity during the annual children's calypso and dramatic poetry competitions.

On February 13, 2025 the finals for the children’s calypso and dramatic poetry competitions were held at the National Cultural Centre. There, students from three categories from ages 8-10, 11-13 and 14-18 made entries representing the ten administrative regions and all competed for the winning title. The winning spots were divided into three, first, second and third places for calypso, and first to fourth places for dramatic poetry.

The students worked with their teachers and other mentors to develop their craft which they presented in front of a panel of six judges. The judges had a list of criteria which they were looking for to determine the winners.

For the’ calypso performances, students were judged on originality, tone, stage use, appropriateness of lyrics and costume. The dramatic poetry entries were judged on expression, memory, body language, tone, stage use and costume.

The 8-10 category for the calypso competition had nine entries. The winners were Ashanti Garnett who attends the Mahdia Primary school and won first place, Kymani Meusa who attends St. Gabriel’s Primary School secured second place and Uzziah McDonald who attends Revon’s Academy secured third place. These winners received tropies and medals for their outstanding performances.

The 8-10 category for the dramatic poetry had eleven entries. The winners were Destiny Abrams who attends Sir James Douglas Primary school; she copped first place, Jahajiel Smith who attends Graham’s Hall Primary school secured second place, Acquila Sinclair who attends Sandvoort Primary school gained third place and fourth place was awarded to Destiny Mingo who attends Belladrum Primary school. The students who won first, second and third place were rewarded with trophies and a medal while the fourth place winner was awarded with a medal.

The 11-13 dramatic poetry category had 11 entries. Three winners were announced as Kareem Jabar from Christ Church Secondary School who won the first place, Ashanna Davis who attends New Amsterdam Multilaterl School secured second place and third place was awarded to Trinity Thomas who attends Wismar Hill Primary School. These winners received trophies and medals for their outstanding performances.

The 11-13 calypso competition category had 11 entries. Three winners were announced Odelia Pickering who attends New Silver City Secondary School won the first place title, Stephon Romain who attends Christ Church Secondary School secured second place and third place was awarded to Jada DeSouza who attends Santa Rosa Primary School. These winners received trophies and medals for their outstanding performances.

The 14-18 calypso competition had a total of 11 entries and three students were awarded the top three spots. Gardana Albert who attends New Silver City School was awarded first place, Dhaliah Amsterdam from Tutorial Academy gained second place and third place was awarded to Kenesha Fraser who attends President’s Collage. These winners received a trophy and a medal for their outstanding performances.

The 14-18 dramatic poetry competition had a total of 11 entries and three students were awarded the top three spots. First place was awarded to David Hackett who attends The Bishops High School, second place was awarded to Ciara Dowden who attends West Demerara Secondary School and third place was awarded to Shanie Dawson who attends Hope Secondary School. These winners received trophies and medals for their outstanding performances.

