Rosignol Secondary dominates Region 5 edition of National Schools Table Tennis Championships

Feb 16, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Rosignol Secondary emerged as the dominant force in the Region 5 edition of the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of Education National Nationwide Schools Table Tennis Championships, held on Wednesday, February 13.

ITTF Level Coach and Umpire Candacy McKenzie at the Region 5 edition of the GTTA’s nationwide schools’ championships.

Hosted in the auditorium of Bygeval Secondary School in Mahaica, the event provided an exhilarating day of competition that showcased the raw talent and potential of young players in the region, igniting the passion for table tennis, furthering interest in the sport across the schools.

The championship saw spirited participation from students of Rosignol Secondary, Bygeval Secondary, Bush Lot Secondary, Belladrum Secondary, and Mahaicony Secondary.

With the support of the Regional Department of Education, led by Regional Education Officer Celeste La Rose, along with key contributors such as Mahendra Salik, Kevon of Rosignol Secondary, and Regional Chair Sadiek Ishmael, the event was a resounding success.

Competition categories included Boys’ Singles (18 and 15 years and under), Girls’ Singles (18 years and under), and the Open Team Event.

The tournament boasted over 50 entries in both singles and team competitions, with ITTF Level Coach and Umpire Candacy McKenzie serving as the tournament director. In the end, Rosignol Secondary triumphed, securing victories across multiple categories.

Results Summary:

Boys’ 18 Years and Under

Finals:

  • Nathan Karachand def. Lakeraj Hemraj (11-7, 11-6)
    Champion: Nathan Karachand

Girls’ 18 Years and Under (Round Robin Finals):

1st Place – Divyanna Narine
2nd Place – Kiara Hamilton
3rd Place – Lilyana Haroon, Oscehia Harry

Boys’ 15 Years and Under

Finals:

  • Akeem Barnes def. Joel Gordon (9-11, 11-7, 11-8)
    Champion: Akeem Barnes

Team Events Finals:

Rosignol Secondary def. Bygeval Secondary

  • Lakeraj Hemraj def. Zackney Fuvainte (11-5, 11-5)
  • Nathan Karachand def. Vuai Kalpu (11-6, 11-7)
  • Karachand & L. Hemraj def. V. Kalpu & Z. Fuvainte (11-8, 11-7)

According to a release from the GTTA, the tournament is part of the first-ever Nationwide Schools Table Tennis Championships, which aims to foster regional identity, independence, and prestige.

Independent regional competitions are being held in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, and Georgetown, culminating in a national showcase of champion teams from across Guyana.

A key aspect of the initiative, the GTTA said, is its focus on development, with the project procuring table tennis equipment for hinterland regions (#1, 7, 8, and 9).

(Rosignol Secondary dominates Region 5 edition of National Schools Table Tennis Championships)

 

