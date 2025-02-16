Queen of the Catwalk: Meleesa Payne- Pearson did not allow discriminatory voices to box her boundless talent

Entertainer of the Week:

By: Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News- Former Miss Guyana Universe, Meleesa Payne- Pearson, crowned in 2007 as the famous Queen of the Catwalk. Born in Guyana and raised by a single mom in the capital city, Georgetown, this week’s entertainer did not allow discriminatory voices to box in her many talents.

Dancing since five-years old at the National School of Dance, Meleesa’s skills and dance lessons led her secondary school to victory twice in National Mashramani competitions.

Her passion and confidence led her to not only dance, but sprout into a professional designer, model, certified beautician and entertainment consultant today.

Growing up, the young woman recalls being called names and even laughed at in school for the melanin in her skin tone. This never bothered her and even as she ventured into the local entertainment sector, the remarks were continuously thrown at her. “Oh you pretty for a darkie”or“she’s too black and ugly” were some of the hurtful words she heard as she embarked on her journey here.

She told The Waterfalls, “Yes. It’s always been hard as a darker skinned girly in the industry, especially in Guyana. What people in the USA and Europe saw as exotic some Guyanese promoters saw as too dark and to some ugly…it’s really those people though that lit a fire under me I won’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for my mother and aunts who made sure my mind was clear and free of the negativity I receive from some Guyanese promoters.”

Meleesa has been a professional designer since she was 21. She recalls starting her professional journey in dance at the age of 15. “My career stems from my experiences in the beauty industry, where I have worked as both a professional beautician and a model. Currently, I am studying the business of entertainment at NYU,” she said.

While her love for the performing arts has always been constant, this evolved into a passion for producing and creating. Meleesa said, “This journey has led me beyond the stage, allowing me to pursue qualifications both in Guyana and internationally. I hold credits in theater arts and the business of entertainment.”

Not only has she been featured in the New York City Fashion Week but also the Caribbean Fashion Week, Dance shows with the National School of Dance, the Classique Dance Company the Free Souls Dance Company and the Laramade Musical Theater, she has also been featured in a few movies and numerous places internationally and locally.

The entertainer played one of the lead female characters in a dance movie- Painting the Picture, directed by Kelton Jennings and also appeared as a feature dancer during the half-time show of America’s Got Talent in 2020. She appeared alongside Kijana Lewis and Fiano Spencer where the trio was the first to represent Guyana on such an occasion.

According to the star, she has always been treated kindly by the spotlight. “People began to refer to me by my full name and openly expressed their admiration of my talents in dance and modeling. In 2007, I was crowned Miss Guyana Universe and went on to win four international titles. I received numerous dance awards and was celebrated across the country and the Caribbean as the Queen of the Catwalk—those are their words, not mine. I was signed with Pulse Model Management in Jamaica and later with Elite Model Management. My fame grew beyond just recognition; I became a symbol of fashion and design,” she shared.

The young woman said she owes much of her creative instincts to her mom who is a seamstress. Meleesa’s mom encouraged her to participate in extracurricular activities like dance, which gave her a platform to express herself and build confidence.

“Eventually, I discovered my passion for designing makeup, fashion, and production. I launched my own company and have since expanded my reach here in the USA. My entry into modeling came about through a bet, but I have no regrets, as it allowed me to capture beautiful moments and travel the globe,” the entertainer said.

It was Meleesa’s brother who made a bet with her that if she could do girly things, as a teenager, then he would give her $5,000. The then ‘tom-boyish’ teen said she then entered the Miss Guyana Talented Teen Pageant where she was crowned first runner-up and never stopped.

Today, Meleesa uses the attention she gained from fame to help change the lives of others. She said, “My mom and I engaged in various charitable endeavors, and with my newfound platform, I could advocate for important causes. Together, we established “Beacon of Hope,” where we support children three times a year. I organized numerous fundraisers for children needing medical assistance, built houses with Habitat for Humanity, and participated in several charitable projects.”

During the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Meleesa, through the Sonia Noel Foundation donated masks to areas that were in need. “I believe this is how I’ve used my platform to make a positive impact on the lives of others. Moving forward, I aspire to do even more, particularly by helping dancers who cannot afford the necessary tools for their craft,” the talented young woman told this Magazine.

(Queen of the Catwalk: Meleesa Payne- Pearson did not allow discriminatory voices to box her boundless talent)