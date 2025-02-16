PNC wants Engineer’s Bill to be scrutinized in Special Select Committee

…says weaknesses and troubling aspects must be ironed out before passage

Kaieteur News- The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is calling for a thorough review of the weaknesses and troubling aspects of the Engineers Bill by a Special Select Committee established by the National Assembly.

In a statement to the media on Saturday the party said that it fully supports the need for an Engineers Act as it will regulate the profession, uphold professional standards, ensure public safety and contribute to national development.

However, the party said that the Bill in its current form sports several weaknesses and pointed to several troubling aspects it believes should be immediately addressed. Further, it said that meaningful input should be provided by key stakeholders which should include the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology, the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers (GAPE) and all other interested persons in the field.

The party stressed that while it acknowledges that there were some discussions held with GAPE in the past years, they are dated, and the current Bill contains provisions that they doubt GAPE and other engineering professionals would endorse.

“For instance, in the First Schedule, the Minister of Public Works is granted the authority to appoint the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Engineering Registration Board. Such a provision raises serious concerns about potential political interference in what should be an independent regulatory body. Additionally, the Fifth Schedule restricts engineers from providing a complete, comprehensive set of building plans for human occupancy unless those plans are prepared by, or under the supervision of, an architect,” PNCR said.

The PNCR feels that, that clause and many others undermine the role of the engineers, and urgent reconsideration should be given. The combined opposition intends to highlight the numerous discrepancies during Members Day set for Monday.

Citing the Bill’s fundamental importance, the Opposition is urging that in the interest of good governance, transparency, and national development, the Bill be referred to a Special Select Committee for clause-by-clause scrutiny by key stakeholders.

“We call on the Government to act responsibly and in the national interest by allowing this bill to undergo proper scrutiny. The passage of an Engineers Bill must not be rushed or politically dictated. It must be a professionally-driven, consensus document that is well structured and commands the support of both the engineering community and the wider public — so that together we can craft a law that is necessary and sound in substance. Should the government fail to respect these basic requests, then, we, as the next government, will consult and make the necessary amendments ourselves,” the PNC said.

On June 3, 2024, Kaieteur News reported that the Department of Public Information published an article which stated that as part of the government’s drive to ensure engineers executing public works are held accountable, the Engineer’s Bill will soon be tabled in the National Assembly.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, made the disclosure during a workshop at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

“Very soon, I’ll be tabling in the National Assembly, the Engineers Bill. And that will bring a new level of accountability for engineers. And part of that bill will be with how we licence and remove from being licensed engineers who compromise us,” Minister Edghill said.

The proposed piece of legislation aims to regulate and professionalise the engineering field by setting clear standards and guidelines. Proper implementation would ensure high-quality practices, leading to safer and more reliable infrastructural projects.

As large-scale projects ramp up across Guyana, the government is keen on prioritising efficient and on-budget execution. Minister Edghill emphasised strict accountability, emphasising that there would be no tolerance for contractors or engineers who fail to fulfil their obligations.

“None of us must be found in a place where we are making excuses for contractors. Let the contractors make their own excuses. We are enforcing what the government wants,” he underscored.

