One Guyana Racing Rides with Pegasus Cup Champion trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in Barbados Gold Cup

Kaieteur Sports- A group of five passionate Guyanese, born into the “sport of kings” thoroughbred horse racing, are setting out on a journey to put Guyana on the map in the world of Thoroughbred racing. With a clear vision and an unshakable determination, One Guyana Racing Stable is ready to take the industry by storm—racing across the United States, the Caribbean, and South America.

Their first major stop? Barbados, for the 2025 Sandy Lane Gold Cup, where they aim to make a statement. Led by one of the most respected trainers in North America, Saffie A. Joseph Jr. a Barbados-born, Gulfstream Park standout. One Guyana Racing is entering the prestigious event with supreme confidence.

The Road to Dominance- This is just the beginning. After Barbados, the stable has mapped out an ambitious international campaign:

August – The Guyana Cup (their home turf, and soon to be backed by game-changing horse racing legislation)

November – Jamaica, where they’ll test their mettle against the region’s best

2026 – Brazil & Uruguay, taking on South America’s elite in their marquee races

A Mission Bigger Than Racing– But One Guyana Racing Stable isn’t just about winning—it’s about revolutionizing the sport for Guyana. With horse racing legislation on the horizon, the industry is poised for explosive growth, bringing jobs, investment, and international recognition. The team’s success will shine a spotlight on the country, attracting global attention to its racing potential.

Meet the Horse That Started It All- The stable already has a flag-bearer in the United States—God’s Timing, who recently won his second race from just 4 starts at Gulfstream Park under Saffie A. Joseph Jr. This is just a taste of what’s to come, as One Guyana Racing gears up for even bigger victories.

The 2025 Sandy Lane Gold Cup – A Battle for Glory. The field for the Sandy Lane Gold Cup is stacked with top-tier competition, featuring horses from the USA, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, and beyond. Among them is One Guyana Racing’s entry, Harrow, owned in partnership with Averill Racing. Harrow, a powerful contender, is expected to make a bold run in the region’s most prestigious race.

Other entrants include familiar names like Jerry the Nipper, Renaissance Frolic, Smokin’ T, and Public Sector (Another trained by top trainer Saffie A Joseph Jr.), ensuring a high-caliber showdown on race day.

The Future of One Guyana Racing- The message is clear: One Guyana Racing Stable is here to dominate. From the United States to South America, their journey is more than just about winning races—it’s about lifting Guyana’s horse racing industry to the international stage.

The dream is big, the vision is clear, and the time is now. One Guyana Racing Stable is ready to make history.

