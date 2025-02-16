Kennard Memorial Turf Club to stage traditional Phagwah race meet

Preparations underway

Kaieteur Sports- Basking from their success of the Boxing Day Horse race meet, the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) has begun preparations for their annual Phagwah horse race meet which is slated for Sunday 16th March.

The club, which is located at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice, is one of the top horse racing entities in the country.

There are six races slated for the day with incentives totaling over $5.2M in cash, trophies and other prizes up for grabs. The day’s meet is expected to be a keenly contested affair.

The feature event will be for horses classified C1 and lower over one mile and a sumptuous $1.2M and trophy available for the winner.

The other events listed are the I1 and Lower six furlongs race for a winning take of $500,000 and a trophy.

Horses classified J and lower will also be competing over six furlongs as is the distance for all the other events. The winning haul in that race is $300,000 and a trophy.

The Three years old Guyana Bred animals will also be competing for a winners take of $300,000 and trophy.

There is a race for L class open horses which will see the winner taking home $200,000 and a trophy.

The winner of the L non-winners’ race will also gallop away with $200,000 and a trophy.

The KMTC continues to have the best facilities among the horseracing tracks in Guyana and the organisers are putting everything in place to make sure it remains that way.

Already Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall has agreed to sponsorship for the day.

The outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will all receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall Guyana fame.

With the absence of a functioning Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA). The event will be held using the rules of the KMTC, which according to the organisers, will be rigidly be enforced during the meet.

Bugle time is 12:00hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

(Kennard Memorial Turf Club to stage traditional Phagwah race meet)