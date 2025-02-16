Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana’s Junior Golden Jaguars delivered a remarkable performance Friday evening, securing a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica at the Costa Rica National Stadium. The result is a significant achievement, as Guyana—ranked 21st among U17 FIFA World Cup contenders—went toe-to-toe with the sixth-ranked Costa Rican side on their home turf.

The Junior Jaguars found themselves trailing just moments after kick-off when an unfortunate own goal in the first minute gave Costa Rica an early lead. However, the team showed resilience and determination, responding in the 34th minute through a well-placed header from Joshua Morris to bring the score level.

Shaquan David then equalized what was a 1-2 score in the 54th minute with a decisive strike, capping off a strong attacking display. Guyana remained composed to see out the draw and extend their unbeaten streak in the CONCACAF U17 qualifiers.

With this result, Guyana continues to push forward in its bid for a spot in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar. Their next challenge will be against British Virgin Islands today, Sunday, February 16 as they look to build on this momentum and deliver a strong finish in the tournament.

Speaking on last evening’s game, Head Coach, Marco Bonofiglio noted, “The team performed as we all wanted under extreme pressure and against the home top ranked Concacaf side. Guyana should be proud as a country who can compete against top teams at the top level. Thank you all for your continued support!”

Meanwhile, President of the GFF, Wayne Forde remarked, “Last night was a proud and historic moment for Guyana and the GFF, as our boys showcased the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit of our entire nation. With courage, tenacity, and determination, they overcame an early setback to deliver one of the most memorable performances in our football history.”

He added, “I proudly join all of Guyana in congratulating Coach Marco, our dedicated technical team, and our inspirational young heroes for making believers out of us all. Their relentless pursuit of excellence keeps the dream of FIFA U-17 World Cup.”

