Jewellery discovered missing days after woman vanishes

Kaieteur News- Four months have passed already, and 46-year-old Subrina Baldeo’s WhatsApp account remains “last seen October 15, 2024”, the day she disappeared without a trace after leaving her Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

Despite offering cash rewards for information on her whereabouts, relatives have received no leads as to where she might be or where she has gone.

All of her belongings remain exactly the way she left them the day she disappeared. As time passes, relatives are fearful that something terrible has happened to Baldeo.

Baldeo lived alone in the bottom flat of her mother’s home and was last seen leaving home on October 15, 2024. She was reportedly wearing a pair of blue Jeans and a white blouse. She did not say where she was going and according to relatives it is unlike her not to notify them of her whereabouts.

Initial investigations had revealed that her last known whereabout was at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

A ‘short drop car’ had dropped her to that location but she disappeared into the crowd and was never seen again since.

Speaking with Kaieteur News in a recent interview, Baldeo’s sister said, “We don’t believe she would leave and go away just like that… She has a house that she was collecting rent for… she would not go away and leave all of her business unattended just like that”.

Meanwhile, police have been actively investigating the case and have since questioned a “toxic ex” twice after Baldeo’s gold and diamond jewellery engraved with King’s Jewellery World’s trademark signature went missing.

So far, they have not found any evidence linking the ex-boyfriend to Baldeo’s disappearance. Police have also questioned another male friend of Baldeo but did not obtain any credible information linking him to her disappearance.

However, relatives believe that the investigation done so far is pointing to the woman’s ex-lover.

He and Baldeo shared a relationship for 19 years and were living together for some time, but she reportedly discovered that he was cheating on her with a younger woman and parted ways.

The man allegedly did not take the break-up well. He refused to return Baldeo’s apartment key and continued to visit the woman’s house to rekindle the relation despite living with the other woman at La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

Relatives say that he would harass Baldeo frequently and this forced her to get a restraining order. The order reportedly did not deter him (the man) from visiting the woman’s home.

Baldeo, also did not enforce the restraining order, for relatives unknown to her loved ones.

Relatives claimed that the man’s harassment intensified when he learnt that Baldeo was speaking with other males.

It reportedly escalated to threats and verbal abuse.

“One time he de even threaten to kill her,” one relative recalled.

On the night before she went missing, relatives said she was receiving lots of phone calls, and they believe that it could have been her ex-boyfriend who called her frequently.

They claimed too that after she disappeared, he started acting strangely.

“He was the first to raise the alarm that she was missing,” relatives claimed.

“He does keep telling us we hiding her from him and we know way she deh,” Kaieteur News was told.

Relatives said they asked him how he knew that she was not around and he reportedly claimed that he wanted a document from her apartment for a court matter and was calling the day she went missing but she did not answer.

The man allegedly used the key he refused to return and entered Baldeo’s apartment to retrieve the documents himself. He is reportedly the last person who enter the building after the woman disappeared.

As a result, relatives believe that he possibly took Baldeo’s jewellery.

Police had reported searching his La Parfaite Harmonie home but nothing of evidential value was found.

With new information surfacing, relatives are claiming that they now believe that Baldeo’s ex – lover may have led police to the wrong location. The woman’s relatives said that at the time of the search, the man was reportedly not living at La Parfaite Harmonie and was living with his new lover.

Further, relatives said that Baldeo confided in her work mates about the difficulties she faced in her relationship.

“She de tell them if anything eva happen to she dem must know is **”, Relatives claimed.

Meanwhile, police assured that they are still pursuing all leads to find Baldeo.

Kaieteur News understands that there is no information or evidence suggesting that Baldeo crossed over to Georgetown after arriving at Vreed-en-Hoop.

Her trail ended on the West Coast of Demerara.

Family members are still offering a cash reward to anyone who might know of her whereabouts.

Persons with any information that can help locate Baldeo are asked to call telephone numbers, 676-2624, 627-9673 or make a report to the La Grange Police Station.

(Jewellery discovered missing days after woman vanishes)