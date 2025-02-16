Latest update February 16th, 2025 4:46 PM

Harpy Eagles, WIA tussle end in draw

Feb 16, 2025 Sports

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…GHE vs. WIA Day 4

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana Harpy Eagles survived mother nature and a talented West Indies Academy (WIA) side to maintain their unbeaten record at Providence, as the rain-plagued third round came to an end last night in a draw.

Gudakesh Motie serving up a beauty to remove Zishan Motara.

Rain aside, Guyana did well to reach 253 batting first in their Day/Night battle at home, enduring a tough start before being rescued by all-rounders Ronaldo Alimohamed who struck his 2nd first class half-century with a robust 66 (5×4 4×6).

West Indies Test spinner Gudakesh Motie flexed his skills with the willow, as he scored an eye-catching 74-ball 52 (5×4 1×6).

Other contributions came from Kemol Savory (39), Kevin Sinclair (29), Raymond Perez (29) and 22 from Kevlon Anderson, added to the champs first innings total.

Harpy Eagles leave the field after successfully bowling out WIA.

WIA bowling saw the duo of seamer Jediah Blades returning 4-37 while spinner Zishan Motara (3-37), accounted for the lion’s share of the wickets.

Attempting to save the match against mother nature, the Academy XI were bowled out for 249 on the final day, thanks to Permaul reminding the field of his class.

Permaul snapped up 6-75 with help from his partner Motie, who grabbed 2-63 alongside fast-bowler Nial Smith (2-57).

Much like the first innings, the Eagles batting got off to a horrid start batting a second time, being reduced to 7-3 after three overs before eventually finishing on 44-4, led by Kevin Sinclair (24).

Johaan Layne grabbed two wickets with support from Jediah Blades (1-9), adding to his first innings four wickets.

Earlier, Joshua Bishop (54) and Rivaldo Clarke (50) put up a fight against the Eagles bowling unit. Clarke struck 8 fours while Bishop punched 9 fours and a six, with opener Ackeem Auguste (43) missing out on a half-century.

