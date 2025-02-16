Guyanese TV/Radio personality ‘showcases’ local businesses, professionals with online programme

Kaieteur News- Guyanese Radio/TV personality, Jhalini Harpal has created an online programme broadcast live at 7PM (19:00Hrs.) every Monday on Facebook featuring Caribbean and Guyanese businesses and professionals, such as singers, entertainers, lawyers, etc.

The online programme is called “Showcase with Angel” and as the name suggests, serves to showcase these professionals, their craft, talent and the service their businesses offer.

It is broadcast on Harpal’s Facebook page, “Dee Angel”

Her online platform has reach in Guyana, the Caribbean of course North America.

“Showcase with Angel” is a mix of entertainment, serious conversations on important topics and interactive sessions with her online audience. Guests’ (the professionals) are invited virtually to chat not only about their career but to educate viewers on their specialty.

They are asked to give professional advice aligned with their profession be it legal advice, market advice or just an explanation of what they do or the service they offer.

Her viewers are also encouraged to ask live questions which make the show interactive and more interesting.

Harpal is open to inviting more locals to be featured on her show.

“Whether you are in Canada, New York, Guyana, Trinidad or the Caribbean and would like to be a guest on SHOWCASE you are free to send me a message on my Facebook page “Dee Angel”, she wrote in an email to The Waterfalls.

Harpal said that she has always had a passion to help people from all walks of life in the community, in entertainment and professional businesses.

During her years in Guyana, she wore many hats. She was a school teacher at the Friendship Community High and Eccles Nursery schools both on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Harpal was also a hairstylist, model and later ventured into the world of entertainment, television and Radio broadcasting.

In her model career she placed 1st Runner-up in the 1996 Pete’s Promotion Miss Diwali Sari Pageant.

From there she went on to become an MC and judge for similar pageants and also launched her television career with a live musical programme on CNS TV 6 called “Bollywood Explosion”.

In the late 90’s she moved to Brampton Canada and has been living there for the past 25 years but she did change her career.

She ventured into radio and continued to MC and host West Indian shows in Canada under the alias Deejay Angel and quickly became a household name in the country.

Being a great multitasker she was also able to work as an online radio host with Radio Guyana International while expanding her entertainment career abroad which spans some 15 years.

(Guyanese TV/Radio personality ‘showcases’ local businesses, professionals with online programme)