Guyana must reject criminals and deportees not from Guyana!

Dear Editor,

It was some years ago that Guyana was given the option by the U.S. to accept deportees or lose the ability to obtain visas. This was a decision that would change the level of law and order in the country for years to come. Crime surged and the level of safety of our citizens fell drastically. Guyana is still struggling with the impact of that unfortunate decision. Many criminals continue to arrive upon our shores and the Guyana Police Force still does not have a good process by which to track and monitor deportees. It was my position at the time that Guyana should not accept criminals from the U.S. The government also held this position in 2001 and as a result the U.S. banned the issuance of visas to Government officials and their families. The ban was lifted when Guyana agreed to accept 100 deportees in 2004. (Reference: UNHCR February 2004).

Today we are faced with a similar decision that could decimate the law and order within our beautiful country. It is CRG’s position that we should not accept any deportees without first regaining law and order within our borders. Guyana does not have the facilities, technology and capabilities to effectively manage the arrival of deportees from the U.S. with no roots or links to Guyana. The government is also currently struggling with managing illegal immigrants from Venezuela. More deportees will only further exacerbate the problem.

The U.S. must understand that we are a very small Caribbean country with limited law enforcement capabilities. Although we may be willing to help, we cannot sign up for something which we are not capable of doing. The current and future administrations must recognize this fact and act accordingly. If the U.S. cannot manage the problem they are facing with illegal immigration and the resulting presence of crime, then obviously Guyana will not be able to do so. The U.S. has a more capable law enforcement system than ours. We should avoid taking on problems that stronger nations cannot handle.

Our government officials and their families can visit Europe instead. I am sure our citizens will prefer safety and will thank the government for making the correct decision. A decision that will not increase crime within our borders and disenfranchise our people.

With utmost concern,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

