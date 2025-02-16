ERC closes investigation into Ivor Thom incident

-says attempts to identify accused in racial abuse case unsuccessful

Kaieteur News- The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Friday announced that it has concluded its investigation into racial abuse meted out to renowned Guyanese sculptor and Administrator at the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, Mr. Ian Ivor Thom last September by a member of the public.

The ERC in a press release said it has taken diligent and relentless steps to address the matter, yet, unfortunately, all attempts to identify the accused have proven unsuccessful.

“Following the news article on September 21, 2024, regarding the resignation of a Burrowes School of Art administrator over racist remarks, the ERC initiated a series of investigative procedures. Mr. Thom’s complaint, detailing an encounter with an individual who allegedly made racially offensive remarks, was received on September 30, 2024,” the Commission related.

According to the ERC, upon receiving this report, multiple efforts were made including canvassing the area, obtaining additional eyewitness statements, efforts in securing video footage, which was unsuccessful, and seeking assistance from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports and the Protected Areas Commission for information on the matter.

“Despite these exhaustive efforts, the Commission could not obtain information to identify the accused to move forward with the case,” the statement said.

The Commission disclosed that a representative contacted Thom on January 3, 2025, via telephone, to provide him with an update on the investigative efforts.

According to the agency, during that conversation, Mr. Thom expressed that he considered the matter closed on his end and no further action was desired. Upon learning of his decision, the Commission said they then proceeded to seek a written confirmation of his position regarding the closure of the case, to which they said he has not responded (in writing) to date.

“In light of these developments, the Commission has decided to bring the investigation to a close. The ERC finds it unfortunate that, despite diligent efforts, the case has reached a dead end due to the inability to identify the individual involved. The Commission takes this opportunity to remind the public that for investigations to be carried out effectively, sufficient and verifiable information—particularly regarding the accused—is essential,” the ERC stated in its release.

Kaieteur News had reported that Thom had resigned from the school in September 2024 following an incident at the school’s parking lot where a member of the public used racial slurs towards him. Mr. Thom’s resignation from the school was highlighted in a letter addressed to this publication by students who expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incident that led to his departure.

Mr. Thom told Kaieteur News that on the day in question, he was in the parking lot near his car when he observed a red SUV reversing into a parking space next to where he was that was reserved for staff and students of the Art School.

Upon seeing this, Mr. Thom said he signalled to the driver to get his attention. The driver came out of the vehicle to speak with him.

“The person came out of the vehicle and asked what the matter is. I said, that is a no parking, you can’t park there. It is a passageway and apart from that, this area is reserved for the Burrowes School of Art students and staff. He (the driver) said but there is no school. I said but you are also blocking the passageway and even if it’s not school, only our students park there,” Mr. Thom explained.

He related that after informing the driver he could not park there, the man insisted that he could park there. “He continued insisting that he can park there. I told him if I come to your place of work or place of residence, and I park where I am not supposed to park would you be abusive the way you are trying to abuse me. He (the driver) said, “oh it’s stupid **[word withheld] people like you make this country where it is and that is why all kind of foreigners gotta come in because of stupid people like you,” Mr. Thom recalled.

Shortly after that incident, he was asked to meet with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson at his office concerning what happened. There, Mr. Thom said he told the minister what transpired in detail and even committed to getting the names and numbers of the witnesses. However, the minister did not seem inclined to investigate.

It was after the entire ordeal Mr. Thom sent in his resignation. After the news of his resignation circulated on social media, Mr. Thom was contacted by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo who asked him to withdraw his resignation and return to work. At a press conference during that month, the VP disclosed that after learning what transpired he spoke with Minister Ramson expressing disappointment with his handling of the matter involving Thom.

Thom resumed his duties as Administrator on September 23.

(ERC closes investigation into Ivor Thom incident)