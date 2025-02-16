Dr. Hinds’ apology is warranted and should be genuine.

Dear Editor,

I wish to urge Dr. David Hinds to do the most conscionable thing and offer a sincere apology to Guyanese of African Descent amid his recent derogatory statements at a press conference held by the Working People’s Alliance (WPA).

Dr. Hinds is understandably passionate and concerned about our nation’s geopolitical issues, which are becoming worse every day. Still, he must exercise restraint and caution when making comments about ethnocentric issues since our country is in its election year.

Since Dr. Hinds is a political figure and wants to collaborate or join forces with the People’s National Congress Reform for the general and regional elections in 2025, everyone, including the young electorate, will be watching him closely for his behaviour and sense of reason throughout the electoral period.

Although the damage has already been done, I do expect Dr. Hinds to atone for his remarks by rescinding them and offering a heartfelt apology, even though they cannot be brought up or rehashed in this letter.

As political leaders, your strong opinions on the conduct of a particular ethnic group in the geopolitical landscape should never resort to the disparagement of ethnic group or groups because of your strong opinions on a given issue.

Antonio Dey

(Dr. Hinds’ apology is warranted and should be genuine.)