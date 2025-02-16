Latest update February 16th, 2025 4:46 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dr. Hinds’ apology is warranted and should be genuine.

Feb 16, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

I wish to urge Dr. David Hinds to do the most conscionable thing and offer a sincere apology to Guyanese of African Descent amid his recent derogatory statements at a press conference held by the Working People’s Alliance (WPA).

Dr. Hinds is understandably passionate and concerned about our nation’s geopolitical issues, which are becoming worse every day. Still, he must exercise restraint and caution when making comments about ethnocentric issues since our country is in its election year.

Since Dr. Hinds is a political figure and wants to collaborate or join forces with the People’s National Congress Reform for the general and regional elections in 2025, everyone, including the young electorate, will be watching him closely for his behaviour and sense of reason throughout the electoral period.

Although the damage has already been done, I do expect Dr. Hinds to atone for his remarks by rescinding them and offering a heartfelt apology, even though they cannot be brought up or rehashed in this letter.

As political leaders, your strong opinions on the conduct of a particular ethnic group in the geopolitical landscape should never resort to the disparagement of ethnic group or groups because of your strong opinions on a given issue.

Antonio Dey

(Dr. Hinds’ apology is warranted and should be genuine.)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in...

Feb 16, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana’s Junior Golden Jaguars delivered a remarkable performance Friday evening, securing a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica at the Costa Rica National Stadium. The result is a...
Read More
Harpy Eagles, WIA tussle end in draw

Harpy Eagles, WIA tussle end in draw

Feb 16, 2025

Rosignol Secondary dominates Region 5 edition of National Schools Table Tennis Championships

Rosignol Secondary dominates Region 5 edition of...

Feb 16, 2025

One Guyana Racing Rides with Pegasus Cup Champion trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in Barbados Gold Cup

One Guyana Racing Rides with Pegasus Cup Champion...

Feb 16, 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club to stage traditional Phagwah race meet

Kennard Memorial Turf Club to stage traditional...

Feb 16, 2025

GBA assembles elite squad for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship in St. Lucia

GBA assembles elite squad for 2025 Caribbean...

Feb 15, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • I don’t remember!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- I have an uncle, Morty Finkelstein, who has the peculiar habit of remembering things with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]