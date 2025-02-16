Latest update February 16th, 2025 4:46 PM

Copycat Nation

Feb 16, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Guyana gat one serious case of “copycat-itis,” and it spreading faster than a flu. If yuh neighbor buy a new car, yuh gotta buy one too—even if yuh pocket bawling for mercy. If somebody start wearing a particular style of shoe, next thing yuh know, half a Georgetown marching ’round like they in a fashion parade for clones. Dem boys seh Guyanese love fuh copy so much, we mek plagiarism look like an Olympic sport.

Take business, fuh example. Dem boys seh if yuh open a ship selling phone cards and it doing good, don’t blink—because by tomorrow, three more gon pop up right next door, selling the same thing, with the same sign, and probably the same flies. It’s like we all share one brain when it comes to entrepreneurship. Dem boys seh originality in Guyana is like a unicorn—everybody hear ’bout it, but nobody ever see it.

But the real kicker is how we copy bad habits. Dem boys seh if somebody start dumping garbage in the street, next thing yuh know, the whole community turn the place into a landfill. If one person start blasting music at 3 a.m., soon the entire village competing fuh the “Who Can Mek the Most Noise” trophy. Dem boys seh we don’t just copy the good—we copy the ugly, the lazy, and the downright foolish.

In the end, dem boys seh Guyana is a nation of innovators… at copying. We might not be the inventors, but we sure know how to perfect the art of imitation. So, if yuh ever feel like yuh original, just remember—somebody probably already copy yuh.

Talk half. Leff half

(Copycat Nation)

