Campbellville Health Centre relocated to Duncan Street from Monday

Kaieteur News- The operations of the Campbellville Health Centre will now be relocated to Duncan Street, Campbellville effective Monday, February 17, 2025, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) disclosed.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said, “The Campbellville Health Centre is relocating! Please be advised that effective 17th February 2025, all services previously offered at the Campbellville Health Centre will now be available at Lot 56&58 Area/ Duncan Street, Campbellville.”

The health centre is being relocated to facilitate the construction of a brand-new facility at its existing location.

It was reported that following the national bidding process, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) awarded BM Property Investments Inc. a $831,811,890 contract to build the new health centre.

BM Property Investments was among 14 contractors who applied for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) project in October 2024.

The decision to have a new health centre constructed is to enhance the infrastructure to introduce more services for patients, thus taking off some of the load from the GPHC.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Robbie Rambarran told Kaieteur News in the past that the current Campbellville Health Centre building is very old and has several defects.

“It is a very old building and what has happened over the years, is that pieces were added on and so it’s very old, it’s leaking, when it rains, it floods, there is no proper logical flow for patient care because there were pieces of things that were built all around so there is no proper logical flow for patient care and the processing of patients,” he explained.

He said too that the current facility is very small and cannot meet the current demand of the number of patients who go there. Rambarran disclosed that GPHC intends to introduce additional services at the Health Centre including but not limited to x-rays. He said the new building will be equipped with an asthmatic bay. “

Questioned on the location for the new facility, Mr. Rambarran had disclosed that it will be at the same location and cover the area where the Campbellville Post Office is situated. “So next door, there is a post office so the plan is to build one big two-storey building; we will incorporate the post office in the building as well and therefore, we will get additional space,” he mentioned noting that the post office and health centre will operate separately.

Notably, the CEO revealed that the operation of the Kitty Health Centre will be merged with the Campbellville Health Centre after the construction is completed. He said surveys and observations for the transition were done over a two-year period and they found that the Kitty Health Centre can be accommodated at the Campbellville Health Centre since it is in the same catchment area.

According to the CEO, when the construction begins, the current operations at the Campbellville Health Centre will be relocated to a temporary building which the hospital tendered for.

The contract for the ‘Rental of Building space for the relocation of the Campbellville Health Centre’ was awarded to Ramchand Auto Spares to the tune of $57,600,000.

Further, the construction on the new health centre is scheduled to be completed in 12 months

